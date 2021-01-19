Rogers Ranked Canada’s Most Consistent National Wireless Network and Broadband Provider by Ookla®

/EIN News/ -- Canada’s most trusted and most reliable wireless network delivers the highest consistency of any national wireless carrier for second quarter in a row¹



Rogers Internet ranks fastest in Ontario and New Brunswick

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the pandemic continues to highlight the importance of reliable connections, Rogers today announced that its mobile and fixed broadband networks continue to deliver the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network or top internet provider in Canada as confirmed by Ookla®. The Q4 2020 results also show that Rogers Internet has once again been named the fastest fixed broadband service in Ontario and New Brunswick. With Rogers networks, customers can connect more of their devices at the same time, experience online entertainment in rich video quality, work from home using advanced apps and services, and access at home learning.

“We are proud that the strength and reliability of our award-winning networks continue to provide Canadians with a lifeline at a time when they need it most,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications. “Today’s Speedtest Intelligence® results reaffirmed that Rogers is making the right network investments to keep Canadians connected today and in the future.”

Ookla, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, aggregates millions of consumer-initiated tests through its app and website to measure mobile and internet consistency and speed. Ookla assesses the average of download and upload test results to rank network speed performance. Consistency Score™ measures what percentage of a provider’s samples equals or exceeds both a download and upload threshold that best supports the applications and experiences consumers use most (mobile threshold: 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload; fixed threshold: 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload).

Today’s results are based on analysis by Ookla taken from October through December 2020. Rogers was the fastest fixed broadband provider in Ontario and New Brunswick for Q4 2020 with a Speed Score of 147.42 in Ontario and 157.67 in New Brunswick. Rogers Internet had the highest Consistency Score in Canada with 88.7%. Rogers also achieved the top national wireless network Consistency Score of 88.3%. In Q3 2020, Rogers Internet was ranked fastest in its cable footprint, as well as most consistent national wireless network and internet provider in Canada by Ookla.

From providing Canada’s first and largest 5G network in more than 160 cities and towns across the country, to offering up to 1 gigabit speeds on Ignite Internet, to its leading IPTV service, today’s announcement builds on Rogers legacy of innovation and helps keep more Canadians connected².

Rogers has invested $60 billion in its networks over the past 35 years. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers was also ranked number one in the West and Ontario Regions in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

¹ Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers

² Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks