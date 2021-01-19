Craft Beer Marketing Awards Goes Global for 2021
Unique Awards Program Expands World-Wide in Second Year and Adds New Pandemic and Human Rights CategoriesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) announced that its 2021 Awards Program is expanding and accepting entries from around the world in beer, hard seltzer, and cider. Entries will be accepted through January 29, 2021.
Founded in 2019, the CBMAs is the only worldwide awards program that celebrates the very best of beer marketing and the teams and individuals behind them. Breweries, their agencies, artists, and marketing partners are all invited to enter their top work for consideration.
The 2021 CBMAs consist of over 30 categories that cover all aspects of brew marketing – from labels to logos and tap handles to taprooms. Most notably, new this year are two special categories to reflect recent events: a “Pandemic Marketing” category which looks at original marketing done during the COVID-19 outbreak, and the “Human Rights” category celebrate those who support the fight for equality for all through different forms of marketing and design.
A panel of over 300 influential and respected experts in beer, marketing, and design will judge each category. The CBMAs judging process is a robust, credible, and transparent digital scoring system. To see the full list of categories, visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/categories/
Entries are divided up into five regions across the globe:
• The Americas
• UK
• Europe
• APAC – Asia and Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand)
• MENA, Africa and Beyond
Winners receive CBMAS “Crushie” Award Trophies, created by the same NYC designer awards firm that creates the Emmy Award and MTV Moonman Trophy. Platinum and Gold Crushies will be awarded in each region. A newly designed Global Crushie will be awarded to those who opt-in to be judged at the global level in addition to being a regional entry.
Region 1 Judges from Canada and Mexico
You can see the full judge panel by clicking https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/2021-judges-panel/
Morgan Wielgosz, Canada
Bob Russell, Canada
PJ L’Heureux, Canada
Justin Longoz, Canada
Carson Ting, Canada
Esveydi Rossano, Mexico
Entry Timeline
Entry Period: Nov. 8, 2020 – Jan. 29, 2021
Judging: Feb. 8 – Mar. 6, 2021
Winners Announced: Week of Mar. 29, 2021 @ CBC event (TBD) and live stream
Entries are now open to anyone involved in marketing within the brewing industry – including cider and hard seltzer – across the world. For additional information, visit: https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/
ABOUT CRAFT BEER MARKETING AWARDS
The Craft Beer Marketing Awards was established in 2019 to give recognition to the best of the best in the marketing realm of the brewing industry. With categories that range from the best can design to taproom and best website design to social media influencer of the year, there’s an opportunity to showcase the best work in every area of marketing in the brewing industry across the world. For more information, visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/
