NNSA to hold two virtual public scoping meetings regarding an Environmental Impact Statement for the Surplus Plutonium Disposition Program

AIKEN, South Carolina – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) will hold two virtual public scoping meetings on a new Environmental Impact Statement for the Surplus Plutonium Disposition Program. The meetings will be held on Monday, Jan. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. Eastern Time and Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 7 to 11 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants can join by computer, telephone, or other device.

The Surplus Plutonium Disposition Program (SPDP) EIS will analyze alternatives for the disposition of 34 metric tons of surplus plutonium using the capabilities at multiple sites across the Nation. NNSA’s preferred alternative, the dilute and dispose approach, is also known as “plutonium downblending,” and includes converting pit and non-pit plutonium to oxide, blending the oxidized plutonium with an adulterant, and emplacing the resulting transuranic waste underground in the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP). The approach would require new, modified, or existing capabilities at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina, Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, the Pantex Plant in Texas, and WIPP in New Mexico.

The Notice of Intent contains a full description of the proposal and other options for providing public comment until Feb. 1 (e-mail, phone, regular mail). Following completion of the public scoping comment period, NNSA will prepare a Draft EIS and allow further public comment on that document before preparing a Final EIS and Record of Decision.

The objective of the meetings is to solicit public comment to assist NNSA in determining the appropriate scope of the SPDP EIS. NNSA asks for comments on the dilute and dispose alternative, other reasonable alternatives NNSA should consider, the scope of the EIS, and environmental topics NNSA should evaluate in the EIS.

In light of recent public health concerns, NNSA will be hosting two internet- and telephone-based virtual public scoping meetings in place of in-person meetings. The meetings will be hosted using free Webex applications with webinar/visual and telephone-only options.

Written copies of the meeting presentation and informational fact sheets will be posted online in both English and Spanish before the meetings on the NNSA NEPA Reading Room webpage.

Those interested in participating can do so in two ways, both of which will provide opportunities to register to make a public comment:

Video: A computer or a device like a smartphone will allow participants to both see and hear the presentation. They may wish to test the connection prior to the event to ensure best results. For computer users, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox gives the best results. Users of other devices will likely need to download the free Webex Meet app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Go to the link for the virtual public meeting. Password: SPDPEIS

· Audio: A phone will allow participants to hear the presentation but not see it: Call +1-844-621-3956 Enter the Conference ID On Jan. 25: 146 423 6294 On Jan. 26: 146 093 7212



Comments must be received by Feb. 1. Other options for submitting public scoping comments:

E-mail: SPDP-EIS@NNSA.DOE.GOV (preferred) Please use the subject line: SPDP EIS Scoping Comment

Phone: 803-952-7434

U.S. mail:

Mr. Jeffrey Galan NEPA Document Manager NNSA Office of Material Management and Minimization Savannah River Site P.O. Box A, Bldg. 730-2B, Rm. 328 Aiken, SC 29802