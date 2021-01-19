Direct Travel Partners with Sherpa to Integrate COVID-19 Intelligence into Mobile App

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a continued focus on prioritizing safety and delivering smarter solutions for its clients, top North American travel management company Direct Travel, Inc. has announced a new partnership with Sherpa to provide COVID-19 information to travelers throughout the booking process and travel journey.

Since the pandemic first caused waves of disruption throughout the travel industry last year, travelers have relied on combing through multiple sources of information to stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 restrictions and safety measures. The Sherpa integration pulls data from more than 2,000 sources, displaying destination and transit requirements in Direct Travel’s Direct2U mobile app.

“With ever-shifting government policies and frequent supplier changes, it’s critical that businesses have a solution in place to pinpoint how these changes may impact their travel programs,” said John Coffman, Direct Travel’s Chief Financial Officer. “Sherpa places Duty of Care front and center, providing real-time data to prioritize the safety of travelers.”

Direct Travel is the first TMC to make Sherpa’s technology a central component of its mobile platform, providing travelers with immediate access to country-to-country, US state-to-state, as well as Canadian province-to-province travel advisories, quarantine and entry/exit requirements.

In addition to being available in the Direct2U mobile app, Sherpa intelligence will be available through a Direct Travel website portal. This integration fits naturally with Direct Travel's continued commitment to educating its clients and keeping travelers protected in the new environment. Sherpa technology ensures travelers will have access to the relevant COVID-19 content throughout every touchpoint of the travel journey.

“Direct Travel’s goal in forging new partnerships has always been to provide value to our clients by equipping them with the right tools for their travel programs,” said Darryl Hoover, Direct Travel’s Chief Technology Officer. “This integration with Sherpa provides our clients with timely content and the latest technology, making their travel simpler and smarter than before.”

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Sherpa is the leading global provider of travel identification requirements for the travel industry. The Sherpa vision is to provide every traveler with the information they need and the documentation they require to move confidently and securely across borders.

"At Sherpa, we are focused on enabling people who have been locked down to open new opportunities, keeping track of a world that changes more in a week than it used to in a year," says Sherpa Co-founder and CEO Max Tremaine.

Direct Travel plans to roll out the updated version of its Direct2U mobile platform beginning the week of January 25th. For the latest updates, visit www.dt.com .



About Direct Travel

Direct Travel, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 75 locations across North America and the UK and is currently ranked 9th on Travel Weekly’s Power List.



Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.com . Additionally, Direct Travel offers full-service performance improvement solutions, including meeting and event management, group incentive travel and individual recognition solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary Creative Group, Inc. For more information about Creative Group, please visit www.creativegroupinc.com .



About Sherpa

Founded in 2015 by Max Tremaine and Ivan Sharko, Sherpa is the leading global provider of travel identification requirements for the travel industry. Sherpa’s vision is to provide every traveler with the information they need and documentation they require to move confidently and securely across borders. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Sherpa partners with the world’s leading travel providers in over 50 countries and is backed by True Ventures, Narrative.Fund, Relay Ventures, Globalive Capital, N49P, and Stuart Macdonald. To learn more, visit www.joinsherpa.com .

Amanda Wesley Direct Travel 225-439-8876 awesley@dt.com