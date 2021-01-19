Proactive Engaged by Recruiter.com Inc to Provide Digital Media Pack Services

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, the digital financial news organization, announces it has been appointed by Recruiter.com Inc (OTCMKTS:RCRT) to provide digital ‘Media Pack’ services.



Proactive’s engagement started January 1, 2021, and runs for one year at an agreed annual retainer of $25,000.

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real-time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

“We look forward to working with Recruiter.com to highlight its disruptive business model for recruiting and staffing to the global investor community,” said Ian Mclelland, Chief Executive Officer of Proactive.

“Businesses are finding new ways to interact in the pandemic environment, and in doing so are unearthing more efficient methods to get things done. The same holds true for individuals, thus Recruiter.com is a story we are very excited to cover.”

About Proactive

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com