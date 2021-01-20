5 Must-Read Sporting Success Books Recommended by Neil Adams, Nik Fairbrother, Kate Howey and other Olympic Champions.
Having trouble choosing your next book? Here are five recommendations from sporting champions to help you find books that will give you the winning edge.LONDON, ENGLAND, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you reading more? You are not alone, if you are. Reading has surged in the UK, with most people reading at least double what they normally do, since lockdown began. No surprise really. Reading is one of the way to get through lockdown and come out the other side in better shape - mentally at least.
But how to pick the right book? Books can entertain, teach, even improve your life, but choosing the right one isn’t always so easy. A good tip is to follow recommendations from like-minded people.
Book Recommendations from Experts does just that providing book recommendations from sporting experts, world class coaches and olympic champions.
When you visit the website, you can elect your area of interest, by choosing categories ranging from leadership, skill acquisition and coaching, to fitness, mindset and success.
There are of course plenty of recommendations on judo books, ranging from judo books for kids to rare collector’s items, and a section on Japanese authors.
Or take your pick from the panel's chosen 10 best sporting biographies of all time.
To help you find your next great read, and get started here are five recommendations from five sporting champions; Kate Howey, Neil Adams, Nik Fairbrother, Euan Burton and Darren Warner.
1. Recommendation by Kate Howey (Double Olympic medallist, World Champion, Team GB Flag Bearer at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens and Head GB Judo Coach)
Pig Wrestling by Pete Lindsay
Pig Wrestling is a simple story with a powerful message. Read it in under an hour, and you’ll be ready to tackle any type of sticky situation in work or life. Developed out of the authors’ work in elite sports and business – including Manchester City, Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill and the England Cricket team – this instantly memorable story will help you thrive in complex and messy times.
2. Recommendation by Neil Adams (World Champion, double Olympic Silver, Olympic Coach for Great Britain and Belgium)
Taming Tigers by Jim Lawless
Do things you never thought you could. In Taming Tiger Jim Lawless shares his inspirational training programme to help you achieve your dreams and our potential by overcoming fears and limiting beliefs.
3. Recommendation by Nik Fairbrother (Olympic Silver, World Champion)
My Fight Your Fight: The Official Ronda Rousey autobiography by Ronda Rousey.
Whether you’re into sports or not, you need to know about Ronda Rousey. The biggest names in UFC, Ronda re-wrote the history books with her record attendance levels and astonishing knockout victories. In this honest and inspiring book shares her secrets for success and mental toughness. It will leave you ready to face your own challenges in life, whatever they may be.
4. Recommendation by Euan Burton (Double Olympian, JudoScotland National High Performance Coach)
Legacy by James Kerr
Legacy is a unique, inspiring handbook for leaders in all fields, and asks: What are the secrets of success sustained success? How do you achieve world-class standards, day after day, week after week, year after year? How do you handle pressure? How do you train to win at the highest level? What do you leave behind you after you re gone? What will be your legacy?
5. Recommendation by Darren Warner (Performance Coach for the London 2012 Olympic Games, CEO Welsh Judo).
The Energy Plan: Eat Smart, Feel Strong, Perform at Your Peak by James Collins
World-leading sports nutritionist James Collins shapes the eating habits of Olympic athletes and Premier League footballers, so they are on peak form when it counts. After a decade of working with the likes of Arsenal FC, England Football and Team GB, now he’s distilling his elite sports success into simple food principles that any of us can follow to feel at our best in our daily lives. The Energy Plan is a whole new mindset that will forever change your relationship with food, exercise and your body, giving you a winning edge in everything that you do.
Five Best Judo books for For Kids Who Love Judo
Younger readers shouldn't feel left out. They can head directly to the Koka Kids section of the website, where they will find a large selection of books
Here are five judo books for kids of all ages and levels, written by world judo champion, Nik Fairbrother.
1. 40 Judo Throws – Learn How to Throw
Having trouble remembering all the judo techniques and their names? This book makes learning visual. Easy-to-remember illustrations walk you through each technique making each throw quick to learn.
2. Learn Judo Breakfalls & 10 Agility Tests
Learning how to roll and fall correctly is key to building confidence for judo. This book covers the four main forms of ukemi; how to fall forwards; backwards; sideways; and how to do a rolling breakfall. Plus try the 10 agility tests - designed by world judo champion, Nik Fairbrother, and put the skills into practice.
3. 10 Judo Hold Downs & 10 Challenges
Want to get to grip with judo basics? This book will help you learn one of the most important skills of the all – hold downs! Plus there are ten fun groundwork challenges set by world champion, Nik Fairbrother for you to complete. A great judo books for kids who are just beginning judo.
4. Learn Judo Groundwork – Master 20 Turnovers
Groundwork judo is fun and an easy way to score a judo ippon! But many kids get stuck at the first hurdle of not knowing how to turn their partner over.
With 20 fully illustrated turnovers to learn, this book will make sure you never have that problem again.
5. 10 Judo Throws and 20 Dojo Drills
Want to become faster on your entry to a technique? Improve your footwork? And generally get better at doing 10 key judo throws? This judo training book has 20 drills to have you throwing like a ninja.
