Mortgage Industry Leader Kristin Messerli Joins SocialSurvey as VP of Mortgage Sales

/EIN News/ -- San Ramon, CA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialSurvey, a rapidly-growing, disruptive provider of real-time Experience Management Solutions, today announced that it has hired mortgage industry expert Kristin Messerli as their new VP of Mortgage Sales. Messerli brings years of experience helping mortgage companies build and amplify the voices of their customers, as an industry consulting expert.

“We are thrilled to have Kristin join our team to help us deliver on our mission - enabling companies to create outstanding experiences to their customers,” said Scott Harris, SocialSurvey CEO. “SocialSurvey was created to help mortgage companies bridge the CX technology gap. Her passion to fix the challenges our customers face is a huge asset as we continue to scale our platform.”

As VP of Mortgage Sales, Messerli will be responsible for building SocialSurvey’s vast network of mortgage organizations and driving a powerful coalition of industry and technology partners. Kristin will also serve as the Program Director for BrokersUnited, a recently launched collaboration between wholesale lenders, cutting edge technology, and mortgage brokers.

Messerli’s career began in social work, where she discovered a huge disparity in access to financial education and resources in young and diverse markets. To help financial institutions bridge the gap in connecting with today’s consumers, in 2013, she launched marketing consulting firm Cultural Outreach, which was sold to NAMMBA in 2020. Messerli has consulted for over 50 financial institutions and fintech startups and has spoken at hundreds of industry conferences, including the Mortgage Bankers Association, Digital Mortgage, and Harvard Business School, and she produced and co-authored the 2020 NextGen Homebuyer Report.

Kristin is a regular contributor for HousingWire and was previously the Managing Editor of Mortgage Women Magazine. She sits on MBA’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and holds her Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma.

Lauren McKinley SocialSurvey 484-678-4016 lmckinley@socialsurvey.com