Catapult Learning Announces Second Webinar in Free Professional Development Series for Educators

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a provider of intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools, today announced the second webinar in its free, three-part professional development webinar series, Culturally Responsive Classrooms: Strategies for Identifying & Eliminating Systemic Bias While Celebrating Student Diversity & Promoting Equity.



The second session, Promoting Equity Through Culturally Responsive Teaching Practices, will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at noon EST. The webinar will engage participants in creating culturally responsive classrooms by exploring strategies to prevent practices that negatively impact students from different backgrounds.

“Creating a culturally responsive learning environment ensures that students’ different cultures are celebrated,” said Devon Wible, vice president of academics, Catapult Learning. “Culturally responsive practices increase engagement and motivation, which can go a long way in decreasing the education debt that students from historically marginalized groups face from years of historical and socioeconomic repression. It’s crucial that educators employ culturally responsive practices and instructional approaches to advance equity and justice.”

On Jan. 27th, Shirley Torho -- a public health, education, and inclusion strategist -- will host a webinar focused on culturally responsive practices, including how to:

Identify ways in which school leaders, teachers, and students might unintentionally encourage inequity

Assess current practices and integrate strategies to encourage student voice and promote choice

Revise curricula and assessments to better reflect students’ diverse backgrounds, interests, and learning styles

Apply culturally responsive practices that consider student diversity and promote equity in the classroom

This session is part two of a free series of three webinars that are available to school administrators and teachers. To watch a recording of the first webinar, Understanding Structural Racism and Its Impact on Students, click here. The final webinar in the series will take place on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

To register for the January 27, 2021 webinar Promoting Equity Through Culturally Responsive Teaching Practices, click here.

