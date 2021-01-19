Proprio Direct and nesto announce their partnership

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proprio Direct and the mortgage financing agency nesto are proud to announce their partnership.

Last spring, with the approaching of the implementation of Bill 141 governed by the Autorité des marchés financiers, faithful to its desire to constantly innovate, Proprio Direct set out to seek a distinctive mortgage financing offer. The company therefore launched a call for tenders to select a mortgage financing firm that would provide the best offer to its clients and brokers.

“We decided to go with nesto with whom we not only share a culture of innovation but also the desire to offer the very best to consumers. In addition to offering the best rates on the market, nesto has a nationwide presence to accompany us with our expansion. With their technology platform, which includes an algorithm that analyzes the entire mortgage offering in seconds, nesto revolutionizes a previously traditional industry, just like Proprio Direct does for real estate brokerage. As of today, Proprio Direct customers interested in financing, refinancing or renewing a mortgage will have access to the best rates in the Canadian market, as well as a unique, fully digital experience, allowing timely approval.” said Philippe Lecoq, President of Proprio Direct.

Malik Yacoubi, CEO of nesto mortgage financing agency, is also very pleased with this new partnership with Proprio Direct. “From the very beginnings of nesto in 2018 to the present day, our goal has always been the same: to simplify the mortgage process from start to finish. While the idea of a 100% digital experience like ours remained rather vague before 2020, it became essential at the end of this year. Partnering with a real estate pillar such as Proprio Direct is an opportunity to combine experience and technology to meet an increasing demand. Today’s buyers want more efficiency and flexibility, both in real estate and mortgages, and that’s exactly what we’re offering!”

In summary, this new partnership between Proprio Direct and nesto aims to offer Canadian customers the best of both worlds: the ability to sell or buy under the best possible conditions and obtain the best mortgage financing terms in the market.

About Proprio Direct

Founded in 1987, Proprio Direct is a real estate agency with close to 700 brokers serving all of Quebec. With its distinctive offering combining the support and expertise of a broker with the flexibility to find the buyer yourself, the company has managed to hold an enviable position and reputation in the Quebec market. In 2017, Proprio Direct became a subsidiary of Brookfield, a Canadian company with more than 19,000 brokers across the country, which are distributed within four of the largest and most recognized banners in Canada.

About nesto

Founded in Montreal in 2018, nesto is the first 100% digital and 100% free mortgage solution in Canada. Powered by exclusive technology, its algorithm can scan the entire Canadian market in seconds to offer thousands of future buyers the choice of the best mortgage rate among many lenders each year. Present across Canada, its unique digital solution aims to revolutionize the mortgage industry by streamlining the process from start to finish.

