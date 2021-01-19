Progress Wins 2021 TrustRadius Awards for Software Components

/EIN News/ -- Progress developer tools—Telerik and Kendo UI—awarded top ratings for excellence in software tools by end users



BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that TrustRadius, the trusted review site for business technology, has recognized Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI®, the most powerful collection of developer tools in the industry, with the 2021 “Best Feature Set, Customer Support and Usability” Awards in the Software Components category. The awards are based entirely on customer reviews, submitted over the past 12 months.

“What makes these awards so special and important to us is that they come from our customers—the developers who work with our products on a daily basis,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “We couldn’t be happier to hear how valuable our tools are to our customers and how essential our partnership has been to their success.”

To win each of the awards, Progress had to receive a number of new TrustRadius reviews in the past year that highly rated the feature sets, customer support or usability of Telerik and Kendo UI. Additional vetting via textual review analysis was also performed by the TrustRadius research team.

Some of the user reviews include:

“We’ve been using Telerik products for 8+ years mostly for web application development. Telerik UI has helped us speed up our development and release cycles. The stability of the components has helped us provide а stable and consistent user experience.” – Senior Manager, Computer Software





“Telerik UI is very easy to use, and we got this feedback from our users. It looks good and feels good to use.” – Software Engineer, Computer Science





“The [Telerik] controls save us tons of time on what it would take to build an equivalent user experience from scratch. All of these components have worked well, and support has been fast and generally helpful.” – Senior Software Engineer, Information Technology & Services





“Kendo UI enables us to provide a powerful and consistent UI across all applications for the organization. Components such as the Grid and the Combobox are used and customized extensively. Users enjoy a consistent experience across all applications.” – Application Architect, Government Services





“The [Progress] support quality is the best compared to any organization I've dealt with.” – Senior Software Engineer, Information Technology & Services



Trusted by over 140,000 developers, Telerik and Kendo UI developer tools provide the most modern, feature-rich and professionally designed UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications across the most popular .NET technologies and JavaScript frameworks. Leading the market for Blazor, Telerik developer tools include the richest library of truly native UI components, enabling developers to quickly build outstanding applications. It also includes reporting and report management solutions, document processing libraries, automated testing and mocking tools.

With Kendo UI, developers have more than 230 customizable UI components for the most popular JavaScript frameworks—Angular, React, Vue and jQuery. Kendo UI empowers developers to speed development time by as much as 50 percent.

TrustRadius is a trusted customer voice and insights platform. With its verified reviews and ratings, it helps over 1 million B2B technology buyers monthly make informed decisions and technology vendors acquire and retain customers.

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

