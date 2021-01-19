Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,146 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Montpelier, Vt.—Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

“Today we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This past year, we’ve seen that legacy brought to life as our nation engaged in a long-overdue reckoning on systemic racism and injustice. Across the nation, Americans organized and spoke out to call for needed reforms. And this work is far from over.

“Just as Vermonters have risen together to meet the challenge of this pandemic, we must also rise as one to confront injustice and inequality. We must raise up the voices of those whose experiences we can never fully comprehend. We must examine our own prejudice and speak up when we see something that isn’t right. And we must listen, learn and seek out the best in one another.

“In his iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, Dr. King said that, ‘We will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.’ While the work to live up to our highest ideals is not yet complete, we place our hope in Dr. King’s vision of a future that is just and inclusive for all Americans.”

You just read:

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.