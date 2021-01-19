Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,147 in the last 365 days.

Fashion Brand Hypeach Launches Nadia Mejia X Hypeach Collaboration

Collection with Former Miss California USA, Model, Singer & Spokesperson Features Looks to Radiate Beauty from Day to Night

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypeach, a Southern California digital fashion brand, today launched a new collection with model and singer, Nadia Mejia. The collection, Day to Night with Nadia Mejia X Hypeach, was hand-selected by Nadia herself. Mejia chose items reflective of her personal lifestyle, including active, lounge, and evening wear representative of a busy woman on the go yet living amidst a pandemic. To view the collection, visit: Nadia Mejia x Hypeach

“I'm excited to announce my first fashion edit with Hypeach,” said Nadia Mejia. “We women are multidimensional and have various style needs that reflect our busy lives. I wanted to partner with Hypeach because they offer accessible, high-quality fashion for every occasion, from lounging at home, to working out, or to celebrating a night with friends. Equally important, the Hypeach mission of giving back to a charity that empowers underrepresented women aligns with my commitment to serve as a role model for young women.”

Nadia’s edit includes mix & match Hypeach Active & Loungewear pieces ($25-$55), a Beachside Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie ($49) with matching Joggers ($49), Flying Monkey denim ($48), sexy and sophisticated date night looks, fresh shoes ($56) and accessories!

Nadia Mejia, daughter of Latin cross-over rap sensation, Gerardo, is a 25-year-old Ecuadorian American model who’s been working in the modeling industry for 10 years. She was formerly Miss California USA 2016 and is now pursuing a singing career. Nadia’s passion and overarching goal is to be a role model to young women and to never base their worth off of a number on a scale and love the skin they’re in. She can be found on Instagram at @nadia_mejia.

“Nadia is beautiful inside and out,” said Hypeach co-founders Marlo and Brian Hovis. “She embodies Hypeach’s spirit and mission to serve as a force for good. We are proud to partner with a multi-talented Latina who is passionate about serving as a role model and inspiring others through authenticity and positivity.”

ABOUT HYPEACH
Founded amidst a pandemic in 2020, Hypeach is a digital fashion brand launched in Southern California by wife and husband business partners. Hypeach embodies "California Fresh" style with unique, high-quality apparel at affordable prices. Hand-selected pieces make up the curated collection inspired by Southern California's coastal lifestyle. A portion of every purchase supports Hypeach’s charity partner, GlobalGirl Media, a non-profit that empowers young women from underrepresented backgrounds with digital journalism training & skills. To learn more, visit https://hypeach.com or follow on Instagram @hypeachboutique.

Contact: Jamie Andersen
Phone: (949) 502-6200
Email: Jamie@bastionelevate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b5ade4c-84ef-446f-8861-8d651887061e


Primary Logo

Nadia Mejia

Nadia Mejia at Hypeach headquarters in Orange County, CA presenting the launch of her fashion edit

You just read:

Fashion Brand Hypeach Launches Nadia Mejia X Hypeach Collaboration

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.