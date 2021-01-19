TYT Releases New “United in Progress” Merch Design Ahead of the Presidential Inauguration

The design was inspired by the diverse coalition of American voters who helped deliver a Democratic victory in the 2020 general election; Design serves as follow up to viral “You’re Fired” shirt announced after Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania on November 6

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TYT (TYT.com), America's largest online progressive news network, released a brand new “United in Progress” merchandise design through its e-commerce wing, ShopTYT, in celebration of the Democratic victory in the 2020 general election. This design celebrates today’s increasingly diverse American electorate and the brave activists responsible for all the important progressive advances in our nation’s history. In this context, “United in Progress” highlights the possibility of achieving support for progressive issues when people work together towards a common goal.



Also included in TYT’s Inaugural Collection are perennial fan favorites that take a dig at Donald Trump, including “You’re Fired” and “Covfefe.” The “You’re Fired” design made more than $30k in sales in under 3 hours of release. TYT was among the first to announce Biden’s victory a day ahead of legacy media.

TYT Founder/CEO Cenk Uygur, adds, “We are thrilled to unite around progressive goals and we urge the rest of the Democratic Party to do that as well. Let’s remake the Democratic Party into what it was always supposed to be - progressive fighters for the average American.”

As an independent media company, TYT prides itself in amplifying progressive candidates, issues, and voices. Their mission is to boldly pursue truth, challenge the establishment, and drive positive change and to become the leading global brand in news and talk, by serving the audience with authentic commentary and analysis.

ABOUT TYT:

TYT is America's largest online progressive news network & the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is a top multi-platform online content creator, generating over 500 million views a month.

TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows: The Young Turks, The Damage Report, TYT Investigates, Happy Half Hour, & more. TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, & more.

