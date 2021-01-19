Paytronix Launches PX Think Beyond, a New Thought Leadership Series

Premiere episode features former CEO of Panera Bread Blaine Hurst sitting down with Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins for a freewheeling discussion about the future of hospitality

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems presents "PX Think Beyond," a video conversation offering viewers a seat at the table as visionary leaders from top restaurant and convenience store brands discuss how to drive the industry forward in a challenging market. New episodes in the eight-part series will be available throughout 2021.



Hosted by Arjun Sen, CEO of ZenMango and a former Fortune 500 executive, “PX Think Beyond” strives to help viewers learn from top executives how they transformed their brands and thrived.

The first episode features an intimate conversation between Blaine Hurst, former president and CEO of Panera Bread, and Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix Systems. In this talk, Hurst shares his vision for the future of restaurants, noting that experience still must always come first. For his part, Robbins looks to the future of restaurant experiences, when guests will have all the power as they choose their own paths — whether that be on- or off-premises dining — and expresses how important it is for brands to take those experiences to a new, personalized level.

“Listening to Blaine Hurst and Andrew Robbins having a casual conversation about where the industry is going and how to think was a truly once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Arjun Sen, CEO of ZenMango. “I was struck by the magnitude of the opportunity, as there were mega-nuggets at every second of the conversation. Their individual thoughts and the interactions made it a rare and must-listen opportunity for everyone who is ready to break the glass barrier and make it big in the industry. Just pull in the fourth seat and listen and have a blast!”

In addition to his role as CEO of ZenMango, Sen led the 3,000-unit restaurant chain Papa John’s to four years of record growth. He is the celebrated author of Customer Karma and a highly sought-after international keynote speaker. His podcast series “Secrets to Win Big®” has a rapidly growing global following.

Each conversation will be a unique event and offer insights specific to the restaurant or c-store industry. New industry-specific episodes will be available quarterly. The next episode will feature top executives from the fast-growing c-store chain Yesway, CEO Tom Trkla and CMO Derek Gaskins.

Listen in to the conversation between Blaine Hurst and Andrew Robbins on January 26. Register in advance for your seat at the table.

