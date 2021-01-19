Bespoke Extracts Increases Conversion Price of Outstanding Discount Convertible Debentures

/EIN News/ -- SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that it has entered into an amendment with the holders of the Company’s original issue discount convertible debentures with an original issuance date of December 24, 2019 and subsequently amended on May 28, 2020, August 21, 2020 and December 10, 2020, in the aggregate outstanding principal amount of $500,000. Pursuant to the latest amendment (No. 4), the conversion price of the debentures was increased from $0.001 to $0.05 per share, subject to adjustment for stock splits, stock dividends and similar transactions.



Danny Pollack, Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Extracts, stated, “This latest amendment, providing for an increase in the conversion price of our discount convertible debentures, will result in much less dilution to our existing shareholders in the event they are converted. We’d like to thank our convertible debenture holders for this show of confidence in Bespoke’s business building strategy and promising growth potential.”

For additional information, please refer to the Form 8-K filed with the United States and Securities Exchange, accessible at www.sec.gov.

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it is why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers — including you — to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

No statement in this press release has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of Bespoke’s products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any Bespoke Extract product. Bespoke Extracts, Inc. shall not be held liable for any medical claims made by customer testimonials.

