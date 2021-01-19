Qgiv Named Top Fundraising Software by G2 and Gartner Digital Markets’ Network Sites Capterra and Software Advice

Qgiv’s nonprofit clients provided feedback across top software review sites, securing multiple awards and recognition for the online fundraising platform.

/EIN News/ -- Lakeland, FLA., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, has received multiple awards based on ratings submitted by Qgiv users to software review sites G2, Capterra, and Software Advice. The awards cover a range of topics, including best fundraising software, quality of customer support, and ease of implementation.

Qgiv was named by G2 as the leader in fundraising software, as well as the fundraising platform that provides the best results for its users. These coveted awards were supplemented with accolades from both Capterra’s Top 20 list and Software Advice’s Best Customer Support and Front Runner award.

“At Qgiv, we constantly ask ourselves ‘What will best serve our clients?’ Part of the answer includes digital fundraising tools that are flexible, scalable, and easy to use. But that’s not all,” said Jennifer Mansfield, Qgiv vice president of customer experience. “We further address the needs of our nonprofit clients by offering free, unlimited live answer support and training from a team of knowledgeable customer experience specialists. To compliment our free training we also offer fundraising resources and frequent webinars featuring leaders from all areas of the nonprofit sector. Our goal is for every fundraiser to have the answers and the support they need at their fingertips.”

Qgiv’s commitment to providing affordable, easy-to-use online fundraising tools, free fundraising resources, and friendly customer support, solidified their status as a leader in G2’s Winter Report and Gartner Digital Markets’ review network sites, Capterra and Software Advice.

Verified user reviews landed Qgiv with additional awards from G2—Best Support for Mid-Market and Most Implementable for Small Business. The Most Implementable Index is calculated based on ease of setup and the time it takes for a product to go live and the Support Index is calculated based on quality of support and ease of doing business with Qgiv. Software Advice’s awards for Best Customer Support and Front Runner are based on customer reviews ranking a product's overall ease of use and customer support. Capterra’s Top 20 award is given based on high customer reviews and web interest (specific keyword searches) for a particular product.

To read reviews from Qgiv customers, visit Qgiv’s G2, Capterra, and Software Advice profiles. To learn more about Qgiv’s fundraising tools and how they can benefit your nonprofit, visit www.qgiv.com and request a demo.

About Qgiv

Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Their no long-term contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform, visit www.qgiv.com

