Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Honored as 2020 Best Business Leader in the United States by Global Brands Magazine

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its CEO Dr. Stuart Titus has been named the winner of the 2020 Best Business Leader in the United States by Global Brands Magazine.



The Global Brand Awards is an annual awards program held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), headquartered in the UK. Each year, GBM conducts a series of awards for companies that have stood out among industry leaders, demonstrating exceptional service and unique vision. This is the eighth edition of the awards.

Dr. Titus is a pioneer of the cannabis industry with more than 10 years of experience within the hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) space. He oversees a robust portfolio of subsidiary and investment companies and through his leadership, Medical Marijuana, Inc. became the first company to develop hemp-based CBD products. Dr. Titus personally helped lead and win legal battles for the importation of CBD into several countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and many European nations. He has also offered testimony about the safety and wellness benefits of CBD to regulatory agencies in the US, including to the FDA.

“While I am certainly honored to receive this award, I want to thank my team of extremely hard-working executives who have helped me take the company to where it is today,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “When I became involved with the company, I could have never imagined the growth and prosperity that we have achieved over the past several years. It has been a pleasure to see Medical Marijuana, Inc. become a leader in cannabis and CBD and I look forward to witnessing the entire industry prosper in the years to come.”

To view the list of 2020 Global Brands Magazine award winners, visit https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/award-winners-2020/ and search under “Leadership Awards.”

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s shop.

