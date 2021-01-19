StemGen Announces Education Initiative With ‘Race to Inspire’ Program

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- StemGen (OTC: SGNI), a leading broad automotive engineering and esports technology company, today announced it has built a strategic educational partnership pilot program for schools called “Race to Inspire”.



StemGen Inc. and Inspire & Innovate LLC will work with K-12 schools to create teaching modules using motorsports via real and virtual interactions.

“We accomplished much work and planning towards this program in 2020 to get to this point and we now have a strategic partnership with Brian and James Costello and their Inspire & Innovate LLC company to launch the ‘Race to Inspire’ educational platform,” said Simon Dawson, president and chief executive officer of StemGen. “We have a tight group of educators assembled to provide StemGen teaching modules as educational classrooms for schools around an interactive motorsports component with local, national and international businesses mentoring these programs. Our pilot program will start in February with a school district in Pennsylvania and we will be announcing more fundamentals in the very near future.”

“James and I are very excited to be a part of this innovative project which will bring a unique STEM experience to mainstream education. It’s a game changer,” said Dr. Brian Costello, co-owner, Inspire & Innovate LLC. “We have been working in education for over 20 years and were immediately enthused when Simon and his team brought the idea to us. Together with StemGen, Inc., we have created a fun, new, exciting way to educate students and are looking forward to launching the ‘Race to Inspire’ pilot program in early February 2021.

“This innovative partnership shares the passion for education and understands the need to prepare our students with the skills demanded for the 21st century. The ‘Race to Inspire’ modules will systematically enhance the future of STEM education across the nation and beyond.”

For more information about StemGen, Inc., please visit https://stemgeninc.com/

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI) is a broad automotive engineering and esports technology company focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education. The Company generates revenues through the licensing of in-house developed hydrogen-fueled automotive technologies, audience and education monetization programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and esports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, TX. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information.

