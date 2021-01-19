CBD Leader Green Roads Hits 30,000 Five-Star Reviews

A major milestone for the company as it prepares to expand its product offering with new OTC certified formulations

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Roads, one of the industry's leading CBD brands, has recently earned its 30,000th Five-Star review, further cementing its reputation as a fan-favorite among new and avid CBD users alike.



“I am so proud of the company we've built and the heartfelt stories our customers share about our products,” said Laura Fuentes, Green Roads CEO and a licensed compounding pharmacist. “Nothing makes me happier than to know that we have helped so many of you on your wellness journey. We are all in this together, stay strong, stay safe, and thank you!”

According to CBD and Cannabis Market Research firm, Brightfield Group, Green Roads is one of very few brands that consistently scores among the highest in customer loyalty and the likelihood of customers recommending products to others. In a crowded market where so many CBD brands struggle to differentiate themselves from the competition, Green Roads’ ability to make such strong connections with their customers speaks to the quality and efficacy of their products as well as the strength of its brand equity with CBD consumers of all types.

The company added more than 7,000 five star reviews in 2020 alone, as it launched a robust new line of sleep products and relaunched dozens of other products with new and improved formulas and packaging. “We obsess over serving our customers, whether that’s with new products that enhance their daily lives, education about CBD, or a world-class customer service team,” said Dale Baker, President and COO.

Guided by Fuentes’s two decades of experience as a compounding pharmacist, the company has won multiple awards for quality and advocacy. With OTC and cGMP certifications and proprietary formulations developed by a full time team of pharmacists, Green Roads continues to set the gold standard for product quality and transparency in the CBD industry.

Green Roads is an award-winning company that produces high-quality wellness products using hemp-derived CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids. Through premium CBD oils, edibles, softgels, capsules, topicals, coffee, and more, Green Roads is on a mission to help every person find the healthiest version of themselves through the power of plants. Green Roads is unique in that it is one of a very small number of CBD brands that produce their own products in their own cGMP and FDA-certified facility. Green Roads products are sold in over 7,000 retail locations and online at greenroads.com.