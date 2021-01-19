Advan Research adds comparable store traffic and new coverage for hundreds of companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advan Research Corporation, the leading geolocation data provider servicing the financial industry announces significant enhancements to its Financial Terminal (FiT) platform. By adding hundreds of new companies to its coverage, Advan is enabling a broader and more diverse group of investors to inform their decision-making using geolocation data. Advan has also added point-in-time location coverage for the majority of its covered companies, a major undertaking that now allows accurate comparable store traffic computations across this expanded universe.



Advan added 300,000 locations, 540 new companies, and 44 new index classifications, for a total coverage of 2,790 companies and 310 sectors.

“Acting on our continued promise to deliver cutting-edge solutions based on geolocation data, this latest version of our FiT platform allows us to add or update thousands of new locations pertaining to any company on the fly, literally on a daily basis. This milestone is a result of six years of constant optimization of our big data infrastructure, to exceed the demands of the institutional investor community which has been the most sophisticated geolocation data consumer,” said Yiannis Tsiounis, Ph.D., Advan's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“With our latest release, besides the new ticker and sector coverage, we are proud to significantly increase our Point of Interest (POI) database that now lists approximately 150 million geofences. Most of our POIs, that correspond to the approximately 3,000 tickers and all of the sectors we cover, have been manually point in time verified which makes this the most accurate global POI database and the only one of its kind,” added Grigorios Reppas, Advan's Chief Operating Officer.

About Advan

Advan provides hedge funds, real estate investors, retailers, and businesses with insights into foot and vehicle traffic and behavior that enable them to make better business and investment decisions. Its institutional-grade analytics allow fast and actionable insights into customer behavior and corporate activity. Advan processes billions of daily foot traffic observations from thousands of cellphone applications on 150 million locations and 2,790 companies across all sectors. Through its proprietary, manual geofencing it has developed the most extensive and accurate location data, available in seconds through a self-service dashboard. Advan also computes 20 years of weather data across all its covered locations along with 6 years of traffic data on commercial trucks.

Advan is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.advan.us.

