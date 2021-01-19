Newradio Technology Selects LitePoint IQgig-UWB™ Platform to Ensure Performance of Ultra Wide Band (UWB) Devices

/EIN News/ -- LitePoint’s IQgig-UWB™ Validates Performance of NewRadio Technology UWB System on a Chip Series

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced that Ultra Wide Band (UWB) silicon solution provider, NewRadio Technology Co. Ltd. (NRT), has standardized on the LitePoint IQgig-UWB™ for design verification of its UWB system on a chip (SoC) series.

UWB delivers ranging/positioning capabilities that have the potential for implementation in all mobile devices and smart homes. UWB’s high precision and secure fine ranging capabilities can be used to determine the distance between peer devices up to 200 meters apart with centimeter-level accuracy. The wireless technology is uniquely suited for a range of applications requiring precise location, including secure hands-free access control, real-time indoor positioning or location-based services for smart homes, smart factories, transportation or healthcare.

“The LitePoint team really understands UWB and has the advanced test technology to help us develop the highest quality UWB chips and system solutions,” said ZhenQi Chen, Co-founder and CEO of NewRadio Technology. “Combined with NRT’s deep expertise in UWB positioning and communication technology, I believe this collaboration will promote interoperability between major UWB devices and pave the way to provide seamless user experience with high-quality UWB devices.”

“NRT has been on the leading edge in UWB development and its chip series empowers a wide variety of applications,” said Adam Smith, Director Product Marketing at LitePoint. “With LitePoint’s IQgig-UWB, NRT can develop next-generation UWB devices that take full advantage of the technology’s ultra-accurate, intelligent ranging/positioning and secure communication services.”

Technical Details

NewRadio Technology’s Ursa Major (UMAJ) UWB SoC series provides centimeter-level precision ranging and positioning and wireless communication. The highly integrated form factor and low power consumption of the UMAJ SoCs enable the UWB technology to be applied to 5G smartphones, smart homes, intelligent automobiles, mobile payment, industrial IoT devices, AR/VR kits and etc.

LitePoint’s IQgig-UWB test platform is the first fully integrated test solution to calibrate and validate devices with UWB technology. The test platform offers complete physical-layer testing and calibration of devices enabled with UWB technology including IEEE 802.15.4z. The system has a precision trigger and response mechanism to enable time of flight (ToF) measurements with picosecond-level accuracy and comprehensive transmitter and receiver testing with over 1 GHz of single-shot bandwidth and receiver sensitivity testing below -100 dBm.

LitePoint and NewRadio Technology are both members of the FiRa Consortium, a member-driven organization focused on the secure fine-ranging and positioning capabilities of UWB technologies.

For more information on LitePoint’s IQgig-UWB test system, visit https://www.litepoint.com/products/iqgig-uwb/.

About NewRadio Technology

Newradio Technology Co., Ltd. (NRT) is a pioneer in 5G technology and one of the world leading companies in the field of UWB. Focusing on the silicon solution and system integration of UWB technique, NRT develops products that enable ultra-accurate intelligent ranging/positioning and secure communication services. Its Ursa Major chip series empower a wide variety of applications.

NRT also provides a portfolio of high-performance IC products, including 5G terminal antenna smart tuning solution, 5G small base station transceiver, 5G IoT SoC and etc. The company customizes SoC solutions for wide range of applications, such as smart terminals, Internet of Things, smart homes, AR/VR kits and automotive electronics.



NRT was founded by passionate experts and professionals with profound skills and product experiences. With its R&D centers located in Shenzhen, Beijing and Suzhou, NRT has been recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise in China and has established a creative and productive team, including 1 IEEE Fellow, 3 IEEE Senior Members, 9 PhDs from world prestigious research institutes, and near 50 engineers in the field of IC design and wireless communication.

For more information on Newradio Technology, visit http://www.newradiotech.com/.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. LitePoint is also at the forefront of testing the burgeoning world of connected devices…the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

