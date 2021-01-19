ApprioHealth Names Melissa Finley as Vice President of Operations

Addition Strengthens Existing Expertise and Dedication to Customer Service

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApprioHealth, a leading provider of advanced technology and specialized revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for commercial healthcare providers, today announces the addition of Melissa Finley as vice president of operations.



As ApprioHealth continues to expand its technology-forward approach for the optimization of revenue cycle processes, Finley brings operational depth to advance the company’s role in leading the transformation of the revenue cycle industry.

“We welcome Melissa to the ApprioHealth team where her experience within several areas of the revenue cycle continuum is extremely valuable as we deliver industry-leading services to our customers,” said Carl Swart, ApprioHealth’s chief operating officer. “Her early experience as a director of patient financial services affords her great insight into what our clients deal with on a day-to-day basis. As we look to expand our geographic scope of RCM solutions, her disciplined management of on-site revenue cycle service teams in multiple states will benefit our hospital and health systems customers.”

Finley brings 25 years of revenue cycle experience to the organization. Her customer service and her multi-state enrollment and eligibility experience are important to ApprioHealth’s continued growth plan.

Prior to joining ApprioHealth, Finley served as director for enrollment services at Kemberton. Additionally, she spent five years with Advanced Patient Advocacy within a similar role.

About ApprioHealth

ApprioHealth partners with private-sector healthcare organizations to provide meaningful solutions to improve operational and financial performance – all while positively impacting patients’ satisfaction. ApprioHealth’s approach combines proven workflows, leading and secure technology, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals to consistently exceed customers’ expectations. Through a combination of patient advocacy and education, ApprioHealth helps patients make more informed decisions about their care. For more information, visit www.appriohealth.com website.

About Apprio Inc.

Apprio is a provider of specialized technology solutions for the health, defense and homeland security markets. The company provides innovative IT and program services in healthcare, emergency response management and financial management. Apprio delivers the methodologies, discipline and thought leadership provided by the large integrators, with the cost structure and collaboration offered by smaller firms.

For more information, visit www.apprioinc.com.

Media Contacts: