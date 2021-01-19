TrueNAS CORE Open Storage Named Finalist in TechTarget Product of the Year Awards
Award Program Highlights Economic Revolution in Business-Class Open StorageSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueNAS CORE Open Storage 12.0 has been recognized as a finalist in the Storage System and Application Software category of the 2020 TechTarget/SearchStorage Product of the Year Awards. The Open Storage platform was selected for addressing the age-old challenge of reducing proprietary enterprise storage costs while advancing features, performance, and ease of use.
TechTarget's comparison of storage hardware, software, and services has taken place annually for nearly two decades. iXsystems' TrueNAS CORE Open Storage was selected in the 2020 award program by a panel of judges that included industry analysts, consultants, and customers. Based on the level of innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value, the company's software has been placed appropriately as a top contender in the Storage System and Application Software category.
According to TechTarget, "Numerous IT trends, such as digital transformation and IT modernization, have hastened the adoption of faster, easier to manage and more flexible enterprise data storage products. While the new coronavirus pandemic has put many major IT projects on hold, other organizations have only accelerated the modernization of their infrastructures."
"TrueNAS CORE (formerly FreeNAS) is open source and free to use once installed on a server," noted the publication, "Version 12.0 of the product has not only improved performance, but has multi-layer security and uses block, file, and object storage."
TrueNAS 12.0 is a significantly faster operating system that delivers on today's demands for affordable capacity, security, and performance, as well as being the first distribution to ship with OpenZFS 2.0. The latest version also delivers powerful new capabilities that increase performance as much as 30% with mixed SSD and HDD fusion pools, persistent read cache, ZFS async operations, and checksum vectorization improvements, along with many other advancements. Multi-layer enterprise security updates protect sensitive data with ZFS dataset encryption for ultra-secure remote replication, Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) for drives and datasets, Two Factor Authentication (2FA), and more. The software can be used with existing customer hardware or with a broad range of storage solutions available through TrueNAS resellers.
"Recognition in the 2020 TechTarget/SearchStorage Product of the Year Awards reflects the dedication of our team and community developers to meet the business and technological requirements of enterprise storage professionals today," said Brett Davis, Executive Vice President, iXsystems. "The goal of TrueNAS Open Storage is to democratize and lower barriers of entry for enterprise storage, making it available to all. Being recognized in these awards validates our approach as the economic advantage of Open Storage becomes a reality for organizations of all sizes globally."
For more information about the TechTarget/SearchStorage.com 2020 Product of the Year awards and a complete list of finalists, visit: https://searchstorage.techtarget.com/feature/Enterprise-data-storage-2020-Products-of-the-Year-finalists
The Asigra TrueNAS appliance won a Techtarget/SearchStorage.com award in 2018 for the integration of enterprise-grade backup and storage in a unique appliance with industry-leading ease-of-use and TCO.
To learn more about how TrueNAS can help your organization, contact us via https://www.truenas.com/contact-us/, or give us a call at 1-855-GREP-4-IX.
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
Through decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS, and TrueNAS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in high availability storage and servers powered by Open Source solutions. With over one million deployments and backed by the legendary ZFS file system, TrueNAS offers the stability and reliability required for Backup, Multimedia, Cloud Hosting, Virtualization, Hyper-converged Infrastructure, and much more. Since the founding of iXsystems in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on the company’s enterprise servers, TrueNAS Open Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics.
