Ambulatory EHR Market Size to Reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2027 | Rise in Adoption of Healthcare Intranet technologies (HCITs) in Healthcare Industry will Drive the Market Growth, says Emergen Research

Rising demand for simple and convenient billing management solutions and increasing demand for automated data entry systems in the healthcare industry are factors driving ambulatory EHR market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ambulatory EHR market is expected to reach a market size of USD 6.66 Billion by 2027 growing at a steady CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for simple and quick execution of billing management solutions in the healthcare industry is projected to drive global ambulatory EHR market growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for automated data entry solutions in the healthcare industry is expected to support growth of the global ambulatory EHR market in the near future. Furthermore, rising adoption of healthcare Intranet technologies (HCITs) in the healthcare industry is also expected to drive growth of the global ambulatory EHR market during the forecast period.

However, the issue of interoperability of ambulatory EHR solutions such as dearth of standards for cooperation through diverse EHRs and lack of engagement by payers in sharing data is expected to hamper global ambulatory EHR market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in Ambulatory EHR Market Report Include:

Modernizing Medicine, Inc., CureMD Healthcare Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, MTBC, Inc., and Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Ambulatory EHR Market Drivers:

By Deployment Outlook Segment:

The on-premises segment is expected to register a steady CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. On-premises ambulatory EHR solutions allow an organization to configure its systems as per specific requirement. In addition, on-site ambulatory EHR solutions minimize data theft vulnerability and risk.

By Application Outlook Segment:

The patient management segment is expected to register a substantial growth rate in revenue terms in the near future, owing to advantages, including making it easier for physicians to track medical history and devise long-term care plans. Doctors use these solutions to specify patient information and facilitate complete assessments of comprehensive medical history.

By Regional Outlook Segment:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate among other regional markets during the forecast period, due to increased investments by private firms and governments for introduction of EHR solutions in healthcare centers.

By Practice Size Outlook Segment:

The small-medium-sized practices segment revenue is expected to increase substantially over the next few years, due to increased support for small- and medium-sized practices by the Regional Extension Center (REC) to introduce EHR solutions.

Mergers and Acquisitions:

In April 2019, Get Real Health was acquired by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Through this deal, CPSI will improve its presence in the community healthcare sector by providing innovative patient engagement solutions developed by Get Real Health. Computer Programs and Systems will encourage ambulatory and acute patients to use CHBase and InstantPHR tools, which can involve patients in a far better manner than conventional patient portals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ambulatory EHR market based on deployment, practice size, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cloud-based On-premises

Practice Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Solo Practices Large Practices Small-medium-sized Practices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) e-Prescribing Health Analytics Practice Management Referral Management Patient Management Decision Support Population Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Independent Centers Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



