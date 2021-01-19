Kadant Recognized for Excellence in Sustainability with the 2020 AIM Sustainability Award

/EIN News/ -- WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) was recognized by the Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) for excellence in environmental stewardship, promotion of social well-being, and contributions to economic prosperity. The annual award distinguishes organizations that transparently manage their corporate social responsibilities while being held accountable to its stakeholders.



“We are pleased to be recognized for our corporate sustainability efforts,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “Kadant plays a critical role in the industrial supply chain by offering products and solutions that reduce the utilization of natural resources, increase productivity, and minimize energy consumption. Sustainability is central to who we are as a company. We are proud to be honored with this award.”

The 2020 Sustainability Award winners were selected by a committee that included members of the AIM Sustainability Roundtable, along with external experts in the field. AIM initiated the Sustainability Roundtable in 2011 to provide employers the opportunity to exchange sustainability best practices and has attracted hundreds of participants.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,700 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our products, technologies, and markets. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

IR@kadant.com

or

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 269-278-1715

media@kadant.com