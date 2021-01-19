Enviro-Serv (OTC-EVSV) Targets Multiple Site Locations for Michigan Indoor Cannabis Grow Facility, Announces Profitable JV

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ENVIRO-SERV, INC. (OTC: EVSV) is proud to announce the preliminary results of the joint venture between Canna Capital Development Group and EVSV (PR release dated April 20th, 2020) have been finalized. After return of principal, in merely 8 months, the Joint Venture yielded 75% cash on cash returns. These returns have exceeded expectations.



The entities are researching expanding their footprint in Medical and Recreational Cannabis states with a strong emphasis on Michigan demand.

Chris Trina, EVSV Chairman and CEO, stated, “During the course of the past few weeks, we have been in careful and comprehensive discussion and negotiations with master growers, top-tier consultants, Cannabis specialized attorneys, and Real Estate Investment professionals regarding this and various other projects. Management will be visiting multiple targeted real estate sites this weekend with high hopes of securing the proper grow site imminently.”

“Through our partnership with Jim Reitzner and Canna Capital holdings, we have secured necessary funding for grow equipment and real estate procurement to move this project forward. We are continuing to explore the varying license options presented to us and feel extremely confident in our ability to get approval in the opportunities Michigan offers over the short term.”

Trina concluded with, “We strongly believe with the new administration in place, we can expect further favorable marijuana laws to pass federally, opening the door up for states like Wisconsin and many others to get on board like their neighboring states. We are fully prepared in all facets of cannabis growing and are preparing for production in Wisconsin, suggesting the future laws allow to include current land and infrastructure ownership as well as processing. We are very excited for the future of Wisconsin’s market, as well as our expansion into Michigan and potentially several other states. Thank you to our shareholders for your patience during this frustrating time and feel 2021 will be a great year to build exceptional shareholder value. We strongly believe these states have a strong desire to grow economically, utilizing both Medical and Recreational Marijuana programs.”

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITES AT GOFARMHEMPEVSV.COM AND EVSVINC.COM AND FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER FOR CONTINUOUS UPDATES.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

CONTACT:

CHRIS TRINA

CEO

Enviro-Serv, Inc.

813-708-9910