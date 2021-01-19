Recent Milestone Achievements of Sigyn Therapeutics Discussed During CEO Interview

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: SIGY), disclosed today that its Chairman and CEO Jim Joyce is featured in an interview with The Wall Street Analyzer. During the interview, Mr. Joyce discusses recent data-driven milestones that reinforce the potential for Sigyn Therapy™ to overcome the limitations of previous strategies to treat sepsis and other life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Mr. Joyce also reviews the Company’s 2021 clinical initiatives, the competitive landscape, public market comparables and the experience of the Sigyn team in developing first-in-industry therapies.



The interview can be accessed in its entirety at: https://wallstreetanalyzer.com/2021/01/18/sigyn-therapeutics-inc-otcmarkets-sigy/

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics™ is a medical technology company headquartered in San Diego, California USA. Our focus is directed toward a significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome. Our mission is to save lives.

Sigyn Therapy™ is a novel blood purification technology designed to mitigate cytokine storm syndrome through the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory targets from the bloodstream. Cytokine storm syndrome is the hallmark of sepsis, which is the most common cause of in-hospital deaths and claims more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Virus induced cytokine storm (VICS) is associated with high mortality and is a leading cause of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) deaths. Other therapeutic opportunities include, but are not limited to bacteria induced cytokine storm (BICS), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute forms of liver failure, such as hepatic encephalopathy.

To learn more, visit www.SigynTherapeutics.com or www.SigynTherapy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

