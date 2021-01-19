evTS Announces Endorsement by Former World No. 1 and Hall of Fame Golfer for Its FireFly®ESV Electric Vehicle

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ev Transportation Services, Inc. (“evTS”), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, today announced that Ernie Els, a former world No. 1 golfer with 72 professional career victories to his name, including four Major Championships and two World Golf Championships, is endorsing the company’s flagship all-electric, FireFly ESV lightweight commercial utility vehicle and will serve as the FireFly ESV Global Brand Ambassador.



The multiyear agreement allows evTS to utilize Els’ name, endorsement and likeness in connection with the advertisement, promotion and sale of evTS’ vehicles.

“We are proud to have excited the interest in our vehicle by such a well known and talented sportsman,” said evTS Chairman and CEO David Solomont. “It is an honor to be associated with a gentleman who is respected not only in South Africa, but throughout the world for his competitive spirit, genuine personality and extensive philanthropic work.”

Ernie Els said, “We’ve been in talks with evTS for a while and I’ve been seriously impressed by the company’s products and services, as well as its focus and ambition in the specialty vehicle market. We all know where the world is heading in terms of the switch to electric vehicles and we feel evTS has unique opportunities and competitive advantages in the commercial sector. It’s exciting for me to be able to jump on board and I look forward to working with the team and proudly representing the company on my travels around the world.”

About Ernie Els

As a former world No.1 golfer, Els is one of the most prolific winners of his generation and the global reach of his victories is almost without parallel. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011 and the South African Golf Hall of Fame in 2009. Away from the golf course, Ernie has uniquely transcended his sport by virtue of his business interests which successfully encompass golf course design and hospitality, as well as his groundbreaking charitable work and fundraising efforts.

Together with his wife, Liezl, they founded The Els for Autism Foundation in 2009, spearheading a campaign that led to the opening in 2015 of The Els Center of Excellence in Florida, a world-class site hosting leading-edge programs and services for individuals with autism. He has received numerous awards for charitable endeavors, including being named one of the Top Five Most Positive Athletes in the World by the United Nations NGO Voting Academy and receiving the Heisman Humanitarian Award 2017 in recognition of his work in autism. A proud South African, he currently resides with his wife and two children in Jupiter, Florida.

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS”) is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. The Boston-based company is currently focused on the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles, or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the company’s vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.evts.com.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

ev Transportation Services, Inc.

Boston, Massachusetts

www.evts.com

202.347.3359 Office

media@evts.com