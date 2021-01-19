Inotiv Broadens Pathology Service Offerings

/EIN News/ -- WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (“BASi”, the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), doing business as Inotiv, a leading provider of nonclinical and analytical contract research services, today announced the most recent hiring related to the continued expansion of the Company’s pathology service offerings through ongoing investment and key hires. Effective January 18, 2021, Adam Aulbach, DVM, DACVP, joined the Company as Director, Clinical Pathology.



“We assess the needs of our clients on an ongoing basis and respond by enhancing our offerings,” said Dr. Stewart Jacobson, Senior Vice President, Pathology. “The ability to provide expertise in veterinary clinical pathology, and to integrate that expertise with our already strong anatomic pathology service, should create even greater value for our clients. Dr. Aulbach’s extensive experience in clinical pathology and his unique expertise in the area of experimental biomarkers adds to our already-comprehensive suite of services. We’re excited to welcome him to the Inotiv team.”

The Company’s pathology laboratories offer a full range of services—pharmacology models to safety assessment, discovery through approval—from standalone, single projects, through fully-integrated, multidisciplinary programs. Inotiv’s board-certified pathologists provide expert guidance in toxicologic and investigative pathology, and support assay development for a broad spectrum of studies, tissues, species, and disease states.

Robert Leasure, Jr., the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Investing in the development of our pathology services reflects our ongoing commitment to our strategy of growth through addition of services, capacity, systems and talent to deliver the broad scope and right-size solutions our clients deserve.”

About the Company

The Company is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address the pandemic, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.