Milestone Scientific Inc. Announces It has Begun Implementing Three-Year Strategy to Expand the World-Wide Global Dental Market

﻿ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that it has signed agreements with US Dental Depot and IQ Dental Supply for its Wand® Single Tooth Anesthesia (STA) System. US Dental Depot and IQ Dental Supply are leading distributors of dental products in the U.S., headquartered in Florida and New Jersey, respectively.

Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Wand Dental Inc. commented, "We are encouraged by the rebound in interest in our dental instrument, as evidenced by the addition of these two latest independent distributors, which expands our coverage in Florida, New York and New Jersey. US Dental Depot and IQ Dental Supply are excellent partners as their principals have extensive expertise and proven track records in their respective markets. These partnerships will enable us to leverage our patented products with their unparalleled sales, marketing, distribution and customer support platforms in the professional dental segment.”

Leonard Osser, Interim CEO of Milestone Scientific, further noted, “We are successfully adding domestic and global distribution partners, which reflects our new decentralized sales strategy. Specifically, we are targeting independent distributors with existing relationships within their respective territories and dental networks. We believe we have developed a highly cost effective and scalable platform to help drive our dental instrument and handpiece sales in the coming years.”

About IQ Dental Supply

Based in Fairfield, New Jersey, IQ Dental is a full service Dental Supply Company selling dental supplies, equipment, and providing excellent service since 2009. IQ Dental Supply is a family-owned company with a proven track record of providing superior customer service and unbeatable prices. For more information, please visit: http://www.iqdentalsupply.com/.

About US Dental Depot

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, and founded in 2005, US Dental Depot is committed to offering professional service and providing optional brands of high quality products at competitive prices. We are dealers of over 65 leading dental manufacturers worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.usdentaldepot.com.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

