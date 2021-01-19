Department of Energy announces Secretary’s Honor Award Recipients

Washington, D.C. – The Department of Energy announced the Secretary’s Honor Award recipients today, which recognizes DOE employees and contractors for their service and contributions to the Department’s mission and the benefit of the nation.

This award is one of the highest honors an employee or contractor can receive, and it’s a long-standing tradition to recognize the recipients at an annual ceremony here.

“Although we’re not able to host an award ceremony at this time, it’s important we recognize and celebrate these notable accomplishments,” said Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.

A total of 32 Honor Awards are granted this year based on accomplishments from 2019, which include 24 recipients of the Secretary of Energy Achievement Award and six recipients of the Secretary of Energy Excellence Award, and two recipients of the James R. Schlesinger Award. Additionally, this year a category focused on accomplishments of DOE employee efforts in support of COVID-19 pandemic response efforts where nine employees received the Secretary of Energy Achievement Award and one employee was awarded the Secretary of Energy Excellence Award.

Nominees’ contributions were assessed in a comprehensive evaluation and selection process that included endorsements from heads of Departmental elements, evaluation by the Executive Resources Board for non-COVID-19 related nominations, and approved by the secretary and deputy secretaries.

Advancements in researching crude oil characteristics, work toward achieving neutral carbon emissions, efforts of COVID-19 clinical testing teams at the National Labs, and endeavors related to resourcing high-performance computing to combat the pandemic are just a few examples of significant impacts made by DOE employees who were recognized.

“I want to thank all the recipients for their vital contributions to the Department and our country,” said Brouillette. “I am truly honored to work alongside such brilliant, talented individuals who show unwavering commitment to public service. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”

