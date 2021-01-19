Industry Statistics: Global Dietary Supplements Market Size Will Grow to USD 306.8 Billion by 2026, Says Facts & Factors

According to the [180+ Pages] research report; the global Dietary Supplements Market in 2019 was approximately USD 167.8 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% and is anticipated to reach around USD 306.8 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Abbott Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Dietary Supplements Market: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Dietary Supplements Market was estimated at USD 167.8 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 306.8 Billion by 2026. The global Dietary Supplements Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2019 to 2027”.

Dietary supplements are the oral additives that help to improve the human body's inner system. The primary function of dietary supplements is to help improve cell defense, wear and tear, regenerate and promote the human body's cycle of revitalization. Nutritional supplements are available in different forms such as pills, tablets, soft gels, powder, etc. Dietary supplements are viewed as traditional supplements, not as a drug that helps avoid illness and protect well-being and health.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Dietary Supplements Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dietary-supplements-market-by-type-vitamins-amino-acid-1155

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

• 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes Updated List of table & figures

• Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/dietary-supplements-market-by-type-vitamins-amino-acid-1155



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The rates of obesity and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the globe are expected to impact the demand for dietary supplements globally. Dietary supplements help improve the immune system and achieve good health and well-. Dietary supplements can also replace prescription medications, as well as help reduce severe wear and tear particularly for the elderly. Thus the lucrative growth is projected to occur during the forecast period.

Top Market Players

Top key players operating in the market are Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Abbott Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Pharmavite LLC, Axellus AS., Omega Protein, NBTY Inc, Bayer AG, Amway, BASF SE, Blackmores Ltd., Herbalife Ltd, and Others.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dietary-supplements-market-by-type-vitamins-amino-acid-1155

The report study includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the dietary supplements sector. Key strategic developments in the dietary supplements market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the dietary supplements market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The dietary supplements market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the dietary supplements industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/dietary-supplements-market-by-type-vitamins-amino-acid-1155

The global demand for dietary supplements is powered mainly by rising health and fitness concerns. Rising demand worldwide for healthy medicinal products is also likely to drive growth in the dietary supplements industry. In addition, increasing demand for sport industry supplements is likely to have a positive impact over the projected timespan on the profit margin level of the market. Stringent rules and regulations, however, can hinder business development. Nevertheless, it is predicted that emerging markets, combined with rising per capita spending on healthcare in developed countries, will create avenues in the coming years.

Various types of dietary supplements’ form include powder, capsules, tablets, and others. In 2019, the tablets segment led the global market for dietary supplements among those types. It accounted for over 40 percent of all-in 2019. In addition, the tablets segment is expected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. This rise is primarily due to rising market demand for tablets, along with the easy availability of convenient dosage patterns. The category Capsules is the second-largest market type in 2019 and is also expected to show potential growth over the forecast period.

Browse the full “Dietary Supplements Market: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/dietary-supplements-market-by-type-vitamins-amino-acid-1155

The global market for dietary supplements is divided into sports foods, medicinal supplements, and additional supplements, depending on use. In 2019, the largest portion of the global dietary supplement market was an additional supplement. This rise is due to the tremendous demand for additional drugs to treat and prevent various diseases. In 2019, new drugs accounted for over 40 percent market share. In addition, it is also expected in the near future to show tremendous growth in the margin of the market. Due to the rising sports industry worldwide, sports nutrition is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market in the next few years.

In 2019 the Asia Pacific led the global market of dietary supplements. In 2019, it represented more than 35 percent of total consumption. Together, China and India contributed as the region's main consumers and dietary supplement manufacturers. Ongoing innovation and innovations combined with new product releases are expected to have a positive impact on the business margin in the years ahead. Particularly in India, the growing e-commerce revolution is expected to affect entirely the country's online trading. This, in effect, would likely aid in the near future in the rising demand for dietary supplements. North America and Europe followed in 2019 Asia pacific. North America and Europe are expected to develop profitably in the coming years.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/dietary-supplements-market-by-type-vitamins-amino-acid-1155

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the dietary supplements market as follows:

Global Dietary Supplements Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Vitamins

Amino Acid

Botanicals

Minerals

Enzymes

Others

Global Dietary Supplements Market: By Form Segmentation Analysis

Capsules

Powder

Tablets

Others

Global Dietary Supplements Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Sport Nutrition

Additional Supplements

Medicinal Supplements

Key Recommendations from Analysts

According to the industry expertise, the sports nutrition segment is expected to confirm substantial growth in the next few years due to the robust demand for whey protein among sports professionals.

Our analysts recommend that the forces such as growing disposable income, rapidly growing urban population, changing the living standard, mounting healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness among people regarding dietary foods and supplements are predicted to propel the market’s growth.

According to our analyst, escalating the dominance of fitness and sports along with new product launches is expected to witness significant CAGR of the market over the forthcoming years.

Factors such as mounting food safety concerns, economic recession, and high prices of dietary supplement products are the major restraining factors of the dietary supplements market.

The implementation of new and innovative marketing campaigns for branding and promotions in emerging countries is projected to boom the market’s margin in the near future.

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com