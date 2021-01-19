BIO-key Partners with Managed Security Service Provider NGEN to Deliver PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Cloud Solution to Commercial and Government Customers

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J. and LANHAM, Md., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced a new partnership with NGEN LLC, a managed service provider based in Lanham, MD, who has been consistently recognized by CRN Magazine as among the fastest growing IT Service Providers in North America. The partnership has already generated a new customer for BIO-key's PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform through the Maryland Education Enterprise Consortium (MEEC) contract vehicle.



NGEN's higher education customer supports 14,000+ users and seeks to secure the online user experience across the institution by implementing advanced IAM practices, such as multi-factor authentication, which can be difficult for many smaller enterprise security teams to develop and deploy on their own. In addition to strengthening authentication capabilities, the IT team wanted to offer an improved online student experience with Single Sign-On to critical applications.

"Identity Management is a strategic project for our customer this year," said Terry Speigner, President & CEO at NGEN. "At many higher education institutions, it becomes more challenging to maintain a strong IAM program as the complexity of the organization grows, especially when an organization adds more cloud-based applications. PortalGuard IDaaS is a flexible IAM solution that puts you back in control and allows our customers to easily deploy robust enterprise security with scalability and redundancy built-in to improve their overall security posture."

"NGEN is the latest success in building out our Channel Alliance Partner Program (CAPP). They are an impressive organization and hit the ground running," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "We are actively onboarding new technology, reseller, and managed service partners across North America and abroad to CAPP, based on the growing need for cloud-hosted IAM solutions, and we expect accelerated growth in the program this year. Engaging with channel partners allows us to leverage our respective strengths and to increase our engagement opportunities with a broader base of end customers."

About NGEN LLC.

NGEN offers a full range of mission critical information technology services and has strategic partnerships with some of the industry’s leading technology manufacturers and developers. As one of the most respected professional organizations in the DC region, NGEN continues to earn the unparalleled trust of its clients as evidenced by our recurring client referrals. NGEN’s success is rooted in an unwavering commitment to delivering quality services and ensuring the highest level of integrity in business. This commitment characterizes our approach to customer engagement and every solution we provide.

About BIO-key International, Inc.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, including customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

