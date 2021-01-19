Emile Henry Announces Annual Prettiest Pie Contest

To Celebrate National Pie Day

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emile Henry announces its annual Prettiest Pie Contest beginning today and culminating on January 23rd, an unofficial national holiday created by the American Pie Council. So, heat up those ovens on a cold January morning and bake a pie.

Emile Henry celebrates the day with a pie contest on the Emile Henry USA Instagram. Simply take a photo of your pie and submit it to the Prettiest Pie Contest by tagging @emilehenryusa on your photo and using the hashtag #PrettiestPie21. Three winners will be selected and announced on January 24. Each winner will receive an Emile Henry Pie Dish.

Emile Henry created its first pie dish for the American market nearly 30 years ago and was awarded a design patent for the fluted shape. The Emile Henry pie dish is a natural product handcrafted from Burgundy clay in France. The dish is highly resistant to breakage and can go directly from the freezer to the oven. The Emile Henry pie dish is the official pie dish of the American Pie Council.

For more information on the Emile Henry pie dish, visit www.emilehenryusa.com. For more information on the American Pie Council or National Pie Day, visit www.piecouncil.org.

Pie History from the American Pie Council

* Pie has been around since the ancient Egyptian era. These pies were sometimes made in "reeds" which were used for the sole purpose of holding the filling and not for eating with the filling.

* The Romans must have spread the word about pies around Europe as the Oxford English Dictionary notes that the word pie was a popular word in the 14th century. The first pie recipe was published by the Romans and was for a rye-crusted goat cheese and honey pie.

* The early pies were predominately meat pies. Pyes (pies) originally appeared in England as early as the twelfth century. The crust of the pie was referred to as "coffyn". There was actually more crust than filling. Often these pies were made using fowl and the legs were left to hang over the side of the dish and used as handles. Fruit pies or tarts (pasties) where probably first made in the 1500s. English tradition credits making the first cherry pie to Queen Elizabeth I.

* Pie came to America with the first English settlers. The early colonists cooked their pies in long narrow pans calling them "coffins" like the crust in England. As in the Roman times, the early American pie crusts often were not eaten, but simply designed to hold the filling during baking. It was during the American Revolution that the term crust was used instead of coffyn.

* Over the years, pie has evolved to become what it is today "the most traditional American dessert". Pie has become so much a part of American culture throughout the years, that we now commonly use the term "as American as apple pie."

To purchase, visit Emile Henry USA at www.emilehenryusa.com <http://www.emilehenryusa.com/>

