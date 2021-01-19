Scarritt Sciences Group Acquires TrialTech Medical

Scarritt Group Expands Capabilities: Adds Subject Recruitment Software and Services

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz. and BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scarritt Group Inc., a technology-enabled leader in the planning and execution of meetings for Investigators and Coordinators of clinical trials, today announced the acquisition of TrialTech Medical Inc., a leader in the application of cloud- based software and artificial intelligence enabled digital marketing for the recruitment of eligible subjects for clinical trials. The acquisition was completed by Scarritt Sciences Inc., an affiliate of Scarritt Group.



Beverly Hills based TrialTech is a product and services company that facilitates awareness, procures & screens subjects for new clinical trials using their unique, proprietary algorithm.

Trial Tech combines behavioral science research, enhanced digital market targeting, AI, and online behavior analysis, that results in an enhanced quality -- as well as higher quantity -- discovery of potential trial subjects. The company’s software platform facilitates subject screening, medical record procurement, and transparency between trial sponsors, investigators and sites.

The company will continue to operate under the TrialTech brand but will be integrated into the sales, marketing and operations of Scarritt. “TrialTech is a perfect bolt-on for Scarritt. Since I founded the company twenty years ago, we have served hundreds of pharmaceutical clients and assisted them in the execution of their clinical trial meetings,” said Adrienne Williams Founder and CEO of Scarritt Group. She added, “during the pandemic, when an in-person meeting has been impossible, we have effectively used our virtual meeting software to support clients with their SIVs, Investigator Meetings, Patient and Site Education, as they continue to enroll for clinical trials. TrialTech now permits us to add state-of-the-art subject recruitment, screening and referral to our product offering.”

Beverly Hills Based TrialTech was founded by Harrison and William Litvack in 2018. “We are delighted to become part of the Scarritt family as the synergies are self-evident. Our digital targeting strategy finds and screens high probability candidates in a cost-effective manner. By making clinical trials available to potential subjects outside of a trial site, we are increasing equity and diversity in the study cohort,” said Harrison Litvack TrialTech CEO. “Our cloud-based software is secure, simple to use and markedly enhances the ability to screen patients and provide a seamless hand-off to clinical sites. It is ideal for most clinical trials and permits sponsors to expand their recruitment of eligible subjects in pre-specified geographies and demographics,” added co-founder William Litvack.

About Scarritt Group

Scarritt Group has been a global leader in clinical trial investigator meetings and management for more than twenty years. It operates both in-person and virtual meetings. The company has a concierge service to assist subjects with travel and other aspects of participation.

About TrialTech Medical

TrialTech provides subject recruitment services using targeted, AI enabled digital marketing and a software platform that facilitates the activities of all stakeholders.

