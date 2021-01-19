Danforth Advisors Appoints Bettina Davids as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, the life science industry’s leading resource for operational accounting, finance support and strategic CFO advisory, today announced the appointment of Bettina Davids as Chief Financial Officer. She brings nearly 30 years of experience to the role, including expertise in finance strategy, processes and scale-up to support rapid business growth.

“In the past year we have seen the resilience of the life science sector with scores of companies successfully raising capital and going public to advance clinical development. We have plans to support this momentum by expanding into new markets, introducing new offerings and enhancing service delivery, and Bettina’s experience and strategic thinking will be assets to our decision-making and ability to scale,” said Chris Connors, President, Danforth Advisors.

“Danforth has become a trusted partner to life science companies at all corporate stages – whether starting up or preparing for post-public compliance – by providing valuable skill sets in a capital-efficient way. I’m excited to join the team and help build the operational foundation that will support the company’s next phases of growth,” said Davids.

Davids most recently served as Director of Finance at BondLink, a venture-backed financial technology start-up, where she established the reporting environment, implemented financial controls and led the execution of all financial activities. She previously served as Senior Director of Finance at Monster and in a consulting capacity for Netcracker Technology and Hoffman Alvary. Prior to her work in corporate finance, she spent four years in investment banking as a vice president and senior analyst for Goldman Sachs. She began her finance career as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Davids holds an AB degree from Harvard University and MBA in Finance and Accounting from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA® charterholder.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth Advisors is the financial backbone to hundreds of life science companies, providing integrated and scalable consulting teams ranging from staff accountant through CFO. The company’s services span the full breadth of a finance organization’s needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation, post-public SEC compliance and clinical business operations management. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 500 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts with additional operations in the emerging life science clusters of metropolitan New York and Pennsylvania. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.

