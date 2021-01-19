Thryv, Inc. Announces Integration with GmailTM Email Service, Connecting the World’s Most Popular Email Platform with Thryv® Software

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the leading end-to-end customer experience platform built for small business, today announces its integration with Gmail™ email service, the world’s most popular email platform. This enhancement allows Thryv clients direct access to Thryv data right in their Gmail email service account, so all contact information, correspondence, appointments, payments and more are viewable in one place.

Additionally, all Thryv packages will now include one professional domain-based Gmail email service account. This enables Thryv users to present a polished and professional external appearance, allowing them to use their own domain, rather than “@gmail.com.”

Email is critical for service-focused small business owners who utilize it as their core day-to-day communication tool. Thryv recognized breaking that pattern of behavior is difficult, and with this integration, Thryv meets small business owners where they work today: in their Gmail email service inbox.

With Thryv’s Gmail email service add-on, business owners can continue using the email tool they love while benefiting from a single source of truth by syncing their Gmail email service and Thryv contact information. This also simplifies the adoption of Thryv’s easy-to-use platform, which helps manage the business’s entire customer experience.

Here’s what Thryv users say about the Gmail email service integration:

“It is a really useful tool. We will use this a lot. This streamlines adding clients into Thryv. It's literally taking clicks, probably 5 to 10 clicks, out of the process.”

– Michael Lynn, owner

3D Print Everything, Fort Worth, Texas

“Most of my leads come to my email, and this tool makes it very easy to add them into Thryv. It is very handy.”

– Ben Anderson, owner

cnctNOW LLC, Spokane, Wash.

“I love it. I love the fact that I can access Thryv without having to log in to a separate tab.”

– Jennifer Wesselman, owner

Forged ARTolley, Verona, Ky.

“Of Gmail email service’s 1.8 billion users worldwide, millions of them are businesses,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “In fact, more than 50 percent of Thryv users have a Gmail email account. Adding Thryv’s capabilities and a customized email extention gives these businesses an immediate facelift, putting a more professional foot forward with every email they send.”

Through Thryv’s App Market, businesses connect the Gmail email app and easily sync their Gmail email service inbox to Thryv’s CRM in one click, eliminating excessive data entry, contact duplication or conflicting information.

“Imagine the power of having all of your customers’ past, present and future account details right in your Gmail email inbox,” Cantor said. “No more scrambling to find past conversations, appointments or payments. Instead, you can quickly personalize any message with the most up-to-date information at your fingertips. Even something as simple as wishing them a happy birthday in an email can help build lasting relationships, and improve your customer experience each time you connect with them.”

Additional benefits: Thryv customers with the HIPAA add-on can choose to upgrade to a Gmail Certified Secure email, which enables safe customer communication with advanced security. Also, while every Thryv account comes with one email address with a domain-based extension, additional email addresses can be purchased for that domain. Thryv’s support team is available to help businesses set up their Gmail email service account at no charge.

For more information, please visit Thryv.com.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contact:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

cameron.lessard@thryv.com

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

KJ.Christopher@thryv.com

