FTI Consulting Leads Who’s Who Legal Arbitration Expert Witnesses List for 11th Consecutive Year
/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm has maintained its top position on the Who’s Who Legal Arbitration 2021: Expert Witnesses list, which is researched in collaboration with Global Arbitration Review and recognizes the world’s most highly regarded arbitration damages and valuation practitioners.
FTI Consulting led the list for the 11th consecutive year, represented by 61 expert witnesses from the firm’s Economic Consulting segment, Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment and Compass Lexecon subsidiary, including 10 professionals who were identified as Future Leaders in Arbitration. Collectively, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had three times as many experts named to the list as the next closest firm.
In addition, the following FTI Consulting experts were recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders: Mark Bezant, Montek Mayal, Graham McNeill and James Nicholson. The following Compass Lexecon experts were recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders: Manuel Abdala, Carla Chavich, Lorenzo Coppi, Neil Dryden, Pablo Lopez Zadicoff, Boaz Moselle, Jorge Padilla, David Sevy, Pablo Spiller and Sebastian Zuccon. According to Who’s Who Legal, Global Elite Thought Leaders are those experts who obtained the highest number of nominations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources in their practice area. Typically, no more than 5% of practitioners in any Who’s Who Legal global practice area guide are selected as Global Elite Thought Leaders.
The 10 professionals recognized as Future Leaders in Arbitration are Ali Al-Ahmad, Karthik Balisagar, Andrés Casserly, Gustavo De Marco, Michael Hennigan, Ben Johnson, Mehmet Karakoc, Ariel Medvedeff, Alan Rozenberg and Oliver Watts. These are professionals aged 45 and under who the market considers to be future leaders in the international arbitration community.
FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon professionals named to the Who’s Who Legal Arbitration 2021: Expert Witnesses list include the following:
FTI Consulting
- Ali Al-Ahmad, Senior Director – Toronto
- David Ashton, Senior Managing Director – London
- Karthik Balisagar, Senior Managing Director – London
- Mark Bezant, Senior Managing Director – London
- Braden Billiet, Managing Director – Seoul
- Bruno Campana, Senior Managing Director – London
- Matthias Cazier-Darmois, Senior Managing Director – Paris
- Garry Crossley, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Alex Davie, Senior Managing Director – London
- Richard Edwards, Senior Managing Director – London
- John Ellison, Senior Managing Director – London
- Paul Ficca, Global Segment Leader, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Seattle
- Juliette Fortin, Senior Managing Director – Paris
- Steve Harris, Senior Managing Director – Dubai
- Patrick Hébréard, Managing Director – Paris
- Michael Hennigan, Senior Director – London
- Thomas Hofbauer, Senior Managing Director – Munich
- Mrinal Jain, Managing Director – Mumbai
- Ben Johnson, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Mehmet Karakoc, Senior Managing Director – London
- Ekaterina Lohwasser, Senior Managing Director – Munich
- Noel Matthews, Senior Managing Director – London
- Montek Mayal, Senior Managing Director – New Delhi
- Graham McNeill, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Meloria Meschi, Senior Managing Director – London
- Charles Mikulka, Senior Managing Director – New York
- Neal Mizrahi, Senior Managing Director – Toronto
- James Nicholson, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Mike Pilgrem, Senior Managing Director – London
- Stephen Rae, Senior Managing Director – Perth
- David Rogers, Managing Director – London
- Jon Rowell, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- James Taylor, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Navin Waghe, Senior Managing Director – London
- Oliver Watts, Managing Director – Singapore
- Dawna Wright, Senior Managing Director – Melbourne
- Andrew Wynn, Senior Managing Director – London
- Heiko Ziehms, Senior Managing Director – London and Frankfurt
Compass Lexecon
- Manuel Abdala, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Luis Agosti, Senior Vice President – London
- Charles Augustine, Senior Consultant – Boston
- Andrés Casserly, Vice President – Buenos Aires
- Carla Chavich, Senior Vice President – New York
- Ruxandra Ciupagea, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Lorenzo Coppi, Executive Vice President – London
- Gustavo De Marco, Senior Vice President – Miami
- Julian Delamer, Senior Vice President – London
- Neil Dryden, Executive Vice President – London
- Joseph Kalt, Senior Economist – Boston
- Pablo Lopez Zadicoff, Senior Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Ariel Medvedeff, Senior Vice President – Buenos Aires
- Boaz Moselle, Executive Vice President – London
- Miguel Nakhle, Senior Vice President – Houston
- Jorge Padilla, Senior Managing Director – Madrid
- Alejandro Requejo, Executive Vice President – Madrid
- Alan Rozenberg, Vice President – Madrid
- Marcelo Schoeters, Executive Vice President – Buenos Aires
- David Sevy, Executive Vice President – Paris
- Pablo Spiller, Senior Consultant – New York
- Nadine Watson, Senior Vice President – Madrid
-
Sebastian Zuccon, Executive Vice President – Buenos Aires
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.
FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100
Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com
Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com