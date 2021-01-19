FTI Consulting Leads Who’s Who Legal Arbitration Expert Witnesses List for 11th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm has maintained its top position on the Who’s Who Legal Arbitration 2021: Expert Witnesses list, which is researched in collaboration with Global Arbitration Review and recognizes the world’s most highly regarded arbitration damages and valuation practitioners.



FTI Consulting led the list for the 11th consecutive year, represented by 61 expert witnesses from the firm’s Economic Consulting segment, Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment and Compass Lexecon subsidiary, including 10 professionals who were identified as Future Leaders in Arbitration. Collectively, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had three times as many experts named to the list as the next closest firm.

In addition, the following FTI Consulting experts were recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders: Mark Bezant, Montek Mayal, Graham McNeill and James Nicholson. The following Compass Lexecon experts were recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders: Manuel Abdala, Carla Chavich, Lorenzo Coppi, Neil Dryden, Pablo Lopez Zadicoff, Boaz Moselle, Jorge Padilla, David Sevy, Pablo Spiller and Sebastian Zuccon. According to Who’s Who Legal, Global Elite Thought Leaders are those experts who obtained the highest number of nominations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources in their practice area. Typically, no more than 5% of practitioners in any Who’s Who Legal global practice area guide are selected as Global Elite Thought Leaders.

The 10 professionals recognized as Future Leaders in Arbitration are Ali Al-Ahmad, Karthik Balisagar, Andrés Casserly, Gustavo De Marco, Michael Hennigan, Ben Johnson, Mehmet Karakoc, Ariel Medvedeff, Alan Rozenberg and Oliver Watts. These are professionals aged 45 and under who the market considers to be future leaders in the international arbitration community.

FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon professionals named to the Who’s Who Legal Arbitration 2021: Expert Witnesses list include the following:

