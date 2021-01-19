Dabur & Emirates Environmental Group partner on a series of sustainable initiatives to build a greener future in the UAE

Dabur partners with Emirates Environmental Group to help build a greener future in the UAE Dabur logo Dabur Miswak

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dabur International, one of the world’s largest Ayurveda and natural personal care company is now a corporate member of Emirates Environmental group, the leading environmental awareness and sustainability institutions in the Middle East.

In the region, Dabur’ sustainability mission is directed towards increasing their clean energy footprint by harnessing the solar power to manage their operations and reducing the overall carbon footprint by recycling and sustainable sourcing of natural ingredients through strategic sourcing partners. Among other initiatives, the brands CSR arm #DaburCares undertakes Community development & Support initiatives by helping the needy with essential products during economic stress and promoting awareness of preventive healthcare to strengthen immunity with a range of Health and Hygiene products.

Rohit Jaiswal, COO, Dabur International said, “We are the leading proponent of Natural and sustainable personal care products in the region and around the world. Our partnership with EEG brings us great synergies in line with our vision of serving our consumers through sustainable practices. This tie up will help scale up our initiatives so that we do our part for a greener planet. EEG’s strategic partnership will help further add impetus to our sustainability initiatives in the region”.

He further added, in the past few months, we have collaborated with EEG on various initiatives such as the United Nations “The Billion Tree” Campaign and co-sponsorship of the EEG’s annual “Clean UP UAE” campaign. Our leading oral care brand Dabur Miswak contributed to the “The Billion Tree” initiative by planting Arak trees in Saih Al Salam, a protected area close to Al Qudra Lakes in commemoration of the UAE National Day. We are also working closely with EEG in reducing our carbon footprint by providing them with the recyclables from our Ras Al Khaimah factory.

Among other initiatives, we are also part of the “One Root, one communi-tree” initiative recently launched by EEG.

Ms. Habiba, Chairperson of EEG, said, “We are delighted to partner with Dabur, one of the leading personal care companies in the region. It’s very encouraging to see corporates in the region taking active participation in sustainability initiatives”

Through this partnership, Dabur will be actively involved in the following initiatives during the year; One Root on Communi-Tree, Recycle Reforest Repeat, Green Call, Earth Hour Paper walk.

END

About Dabur

Dabur International Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dabur India. With over 136 years of legacy, Dabur is today the largest Ayurveda and Natural consumer Products Company in the world. We enrich the quality of more than a billion people daily around the world with products across Hair Care, Oral Care, Depilatory, Hair Colors, Men’s Styling, Skin Care and Skin Cleansing. Our flagship brands are Dabur Amla, Vatika Naturals, Dabur Herbal Toothpaste, Dabur Miswak, Fem and Dermoviva.

For editorial information, please contact:

Ambika Jadeja/Krishi Mahesh

ambika@matrixdubai.com/ krishika@matrixdubai.com