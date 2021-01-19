Moon Technolabs Aims To Reduce The Impact Of COVID-19 On Medium And Large Businesses With Their Partnership Program

Let's Minimize The Impact of COVID-19 Together

Moon Technolabs brought forth a partnership program for medium to large scale businesses to foster a symbiotic relationship with the participants.

CHICAGO, IL, US, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United We Stand; Divided We Fall. It’s an age-old notion that never lost its meaning and implication, since the ancient days. Today, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the debacle it left in its wake, this proverb is now more relevant than ever. Moon Technolabs - a renowned and reputable IT solutions company brought forth a partnership program to reduce the impact of COVID-19 for small, mid to large enterprise businesses.

Moon Technolabs isn’t just another IT services company. Of course, it excels in developing mobile apps for platforms like Android and iOS. It also does an excellent job on every web development project it receives. However, Moon Technolabs never back away from top-of-the-line and exceptionally complicated projects such as blockchain development, AR/VR solutions, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and IoT.

It’s no secret how destructive the COVID-19 pandemic has been to the world. The events are somewhat filmy – a virus escapes from a specific laboratory based in Wuhan, China, which spreads across the whole world and lays waste to it. People had to stay indoors, avoid socializing with people in person, wear masks and PPE kits when going outside, and maintaining social distancing norms. Even the governments of almost every country had to impose lockdowns in an attempt to reduce the spreading of the virus.

COVID-19 didn’t leave anything untouched. It not only changed how people led their lives, it even broke down the world economy. Innumerable businesses had to close their doors permanently. The ones that survived are still trying to stand up. With employees working from homes and administrative tasks in disarray, it’s going to take some time for business organizations to strengthen their grips again. However, Moon Technolabs has come up with a solution.

The company recently introduced a partnership program for medium to large-scale enterprises. It’s attempting to stick to the “United We Stand; Divided We Fall” approach, a proverb that is now more relevant than it has ever been in the recent past. This partnership program of Moon Technolabs includes incentives for individuals and business companies when and if they manage to bring something worthwhile to the table.

When Mr. Jayanti Katariya, the CEO of Moon Technolabs faced the press, he said, “Our partnership program is like a helping hand that will encourage the owners of medium and large-scale enterprises to bring effective solutions and present the same. Through this approach, we’re trying to create a win-win scenario for one and all. We feel your pain. We know what you’ve been through and what you’re going through right now. We’re facing the same ordeal. In fact, the whole world is standing under the same umbrella.”

He further added, “If you’re wondering what you must do, then you can take a sigh of relief. The devoted, experienced, and knowledgeable members of our team will help you learn, develop, and improve your business. In the end, you’ll establish a beneficial and rewarding relationship. Whether you’re a Business Owner, Entrepreneur, an existing client of our esteemed company, or a business consultant, we are more than willing to assist you in acquiring the edge you need in the global marketplace.”

Mr. Katariya concluded by saying, “After the COVID-19 incident, we have to stay and work as a community. We have to help each other if we wish to prevent our boat from sinking, and please make no mistake – we’re all on the same boat. We will help medium and large-sized business organizations in acquiring the vast array of opportunities that are still available. If you can refer to our services and provide solutions to your clients and prospects through us, everyone will get their share. At the moment, our partnership program offers several benefits, including cost-effective strategies, enhanced customer retention rate, increased market reach, extended ROI value, and better brand awareness.”

Moon Technolabs has profound records to boast of. For instance, it has been operating for over 11 years, completed more than 1050 projects, caters to over 550 customers across the world, employs over 125 experienced specialists, serves more than 32 different industries, and handles customers from almost 72% of the planet. Even with such enviable numbers, Moon Technolabs had to go through the slowdown, which resulted from the pandemic.

However, just like every other mobile technology development organization, Moon Technolabs survived and started thriving soon after the initial lag started to fade away. The demand for technologically enhanced solutions to help commoners adhere to pandemic norms increased significantly. Then again, in a symbiotic world, one won’t survive without the other. The progress rate has to be equal for every party. Moon Technolabs recognizes it, and so it introduced its referral partnership program.

Moon Technolabs is an IT solutions provider specializing in web and mobile apps development, on-demand app development solutions, webRTC application development, blockchain solutions, IoT services, Artificial Intelligence solutions, Machine Learning solutions, AR/VR solutions, wearable device app development, and more.

