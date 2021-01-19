CloudCommerce Goes Live with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advertising Venture

aiAdvertising, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is now under way using AI to enhance its successful SWARM solution with the goal of cutting advertising costs by as much as 50%

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. ( CLWD ), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it has officially launched aiAdvertising, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary focused on using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its successful SWARM solution with the goal of cutting advertising costs by as much as 50%.



“For the last year, we have been laying the groundwork for this special day,” said Andrew Van Noy. “Market acceptance of our SWARM solution encouraged us to take the next step – using state-of-the-art tools, such as AI to eliminate inefficiencies that could potentially reduce the costs of advertising by as much as 50%.”

The Company is developing SWARM into a cloud hosted software platform that will harness the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive algorithms to eliminate the inefficiencies, waste and guesswork that is inherent and accepted in today’s data driven digital marketing campaigns.

“We believe that advertisers today are looking toward technology and data to provide more accurate results on a larger scale,” Mr. Van Noy continued. “They are looking to consolidate multiple disciplines and vendor partners into one simple, elegant, end to end solution.”

Mr. Van Noy concluded, “Our goal is to create inter-platform workflows whereby the output from one is the input to the other. We see a fully developed version of SWARM as a platform that will automate and integrate the processes of data / persona creation, predictive creative, omni-channel activation, and measurement that will connect the action that leads to commerce.”

For more information about aiAdvertising, please visit the Company’s new website at www.aiAdvertising.com.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a leading provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.CloudCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact: CloudCommerce, Inc. Tel: (800) 673-0927 communications@cloudcommerce.com