Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the Financial Statement Bulletin 2020

Publishing time for the Financial Statement Bulletin 2020

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Bulletin 2020 on February 19th, 2021 at 09:00 a.m. EET. The full financial report will be available after publication in company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/releases-events/all-releases/year/2020

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and teleconference on its full year 2020 financial results, including Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on February 19th, 2021 at 2.00 p.m. EET. The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en , and later on the same day as a recording.

Dial in number(s) for the phone conference:
PIN: 71333455#

Finland: +358 981710310
Sweden: +46 856642651
United Kingdom: +44 3333000804
United States: +1 6319131422

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begans on January 20th, 2021.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
Media desk: + 358 40 485 8985
RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)



