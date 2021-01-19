The General Transport Industry Is Driven By Increasing On-Demand Delivery Services

General Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s General Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Courier service providers are now offering on-demand delivery services for faster and more efficient delivery of parcels. On-demand delivery provides customers with a flexible option of getting packages delivered at their convenient time and place. This service can also be integrated with point-of-sale systems and ecommerce platforms, which enable courier companies to efficiently manage their operations and thus is a cheaper, faster and more reliable mode of parcel delivery. For instance, UberRUSH is an on-demand courier delivery service operating in New York, Chicago and San Francisco. On-demand delivery service is being widely used for prescription medicine, laundry pickup and delivery, fast food delivery and marijuana delivery. Major on demand delivery service providers include Postmates, Deliv, Sidecar and Amazon Flex in the USA, PiggyBaggy in Finland and Nimber in Norway. The general transportation and shipping market is driven by such general transport industry trends. The smart transportation market is also rising.

The global general transport market is expected to grow from $1.51 trillion in 2020 to $1.68 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The transport services market outlook shows that growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.25 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The global general transport market is segmented by type into sightseeing transport & support activities for transport, couriers and messengers, and postal services. Subsegments covered are scenic and sightseeing transport, support activities for transport, domestic couriers, international couriers.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Transport Services Market - By Type Of Product (General Transportation, Truck Transportation, Air Transportation, Rail Transportation, Transit And Ground Passenger Transportation, Warehousing And Storage, Water Transportation, And Pipeline Transportation), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transport-services-market

Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transport-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Couriers And Messengers Market - By Type (Domestic Couriers Market, International Couriers Market) Type Of Coverage (Couriers And Express Delivery Services, Local Messengers And Local Delivery), By End-User (B2B, B2C, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/couriers-and-messengers-market

Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transit-and-ground-passenger-transport-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pipeline-transport-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.