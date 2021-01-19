New cases: 557
Total active cases: 6416
Lost to follow-up: 134
Total number of tests conducted: 110214 (1439 new)
Total confirmed cases: 13027
Total recovered: 6080 (44 new)
Outcome under investigation: 76
Total deaths: 321 (7 new)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (18 January 2021)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.