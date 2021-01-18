See resilience exemplified in how various people overcame difficult situations in this collection of real-life stories

Alex P. Hartwell shares how people solved or coped with problems in 'Voices of Resilience'

/EIN News/ -- GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Voices of Resilience: Children’s and Adults’ Stories of Strength & Courage of Heart” (published by Archway Publishing) by Alex P. Hartwell contains real-life stories for all ages that illustrates how to utilize inner-strength and courage, along with outside support at times, to resolve problems and move forward in life with a new purpose.

Designed to share stories from both children and adults, the book illustrates how they solved problems and how they got over issues. The topics include overcoming obstacles, surviving, thriving beyond traumatic events and solving everyday challenges. Through their stories, they hope to encourage others. The children often told the adults in their lives how those adults should live, while the adult storytellers shared different angles and their own solutions about problem-solving and moving forward.

Hartwell hopes to teach readers “To recognize that resilience can grow and develop, that it comes from both innate sources and outside support. That resilience can be used to tackle dilemmas, give us the courage to face situations and move on, even when we don’t like what we find in front of us. The best that could be done in some circumstances is to face the awfulness and find ways to do what's next, to cope productively and carry on.”

“Voices of Resilience” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, Barnes & Noble and Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Voices-Resilience-Childrens-Stories-Strength/dp/1480895199.

“Voices of Resilience”

By Alex P. Hartwell

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 184 pages | ISBN 9781480895195

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 184 pages | ISBN 9781480895171

E-Book | 184 pages | ISBN 9781480895188

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Alex Prescott Hartwell worked part time as a licensed marriage and family therapist for a number of years, co-founded a small private practice with colleagues and friends, and worked primarily with adults. The author received advanced training in several areas and helped clients with concerns including life transitions, grief processing, educational matters, and relationship issues. Hartwell worked in education as well, engaged fulltime in a many-year career that involved teaching a variety of students, including just about every unique and individual category known in the field of education. The work occurred in different states and covered the age range from 4 to 21 over the whole time. At times, this work included program development. Hartwell’s keen interest in how individuals face difficulties and solve problems led to this first book. The author currently resides in western Colorado.

