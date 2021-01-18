Laura Wighton’s offers a book for mothers desiring to maintain foundations of spiritual, physical, emotional and mental well-being

‘Initiation’ presents practical tools and words of wisdom to guide women into a more conscious and evolving journey

/EIN News/ -- LISMORE, Australia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Written by a mother for mothers, “Initiation” (published by Balboa Press AU) from debuting author Laura Wighton offers a new perspective on pregnancy, birth and motherhood.

This book encompasses the author’s passion for autonomy, freedom, empowerment and conscious evolution. While sharing her own personal story, Wighton sheds some light on the destructive ways societal programs limit women when entering into these initiations. She also shares her self-care routine throughout her journey and the tools she used to transcend limiting beliefs and have the pregnancy, birth and motherhood of her dreams.

“‘INITIATION’ is a book that was inspired by my own personal intervention-free pregnancy and free-birth,” Wighton states. “I wanted to write a book that would inspire other mothers to have a peaceful and empowering experience as well. I wanted to share the things I learnt along the way and help create a new narrative around these initiations for other mothers to be.”

The publication of “Initiation” aims to help inspire other mothers who are looking to experience higher awareness and meaning to their journey into pregnancy, birth and motherhood. It is designed to help inspire women, both young and old, no matter what part of the journey they are on.

“Initiation”

By Laura Wighton

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 92 pages | ISBN 9781504323987

E-Book | 92 pages | ISBN 9781504323994

About the Author

Laura Wighton is 26 years old and is blessed to call the hinterland of the Byron shire home. She has lived here now for seven years and continues to fall in love with the rainforests, creeks, sounds of cicadas and the abundance of nature that surrounds her every day. It is in their sweet, old farmhouse in the rainforest that she walked through the high waters of pregnancy and birth, and where she will be based for some time as she and her family is rekindled with the life of four. It is also here where she birthed the idea her debut book, “Initiation,” and where so much of her creative ideas and energy are ignited. Wighton has a background of studying health science, which in the past, and still to some degree now, have been a huge obsession and passion. Getting to know the human body and all of its mechanisms is exciting and keeps her inspired for life. She has always held writing close to her heart and has used it to express many of her own curious perspectives about the world. She hopes to continue to intertwine her own passionate lifestyle of writing, health, motherhood, spirituality, conscious evolution and let these be the fertile forces from which many things grow. For more details about the author and her written works, visit www.simplylaura.net.





Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1-800-844-925.

