enCore Energy Corp. Presents at Noble Capital Markets Conference

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- enCore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU; OTCQX:ENCUF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company's Chair, William M. Sheriff and the Chief Executive Officer, W. Paul Goranson, will present at NobleCon17 – Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM (EST). The conference is virtual, and available at no cost by registering at: www.nobleconference.com.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website and as a part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek (www.channelchek.com) next month.

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp. is U.S. domestic uranium developer focused on becoming a leading in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium producer. The Company is led by a team of industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in the development and operations of in situ recovery uranium operations. enCore Energy’s opportunities are created from the Company’s transformational acquisition of its two South Texas production facilities, the changing global uranium supply/demand outlook and opportunities for industry consolidation. These short-term opportunities are augmented by our strong long term commitment to working with local indigenous communities in New Mexico where the company holds significant uranium resources.

