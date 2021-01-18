The Peoples Doc, Dr. Josh Adams, Nearing One Million Followers on TikTok
Dr. Adams is widely known for his innovative and integrated approach to healthcare.
I’m humbled to be so close to achieving such a cool milestone. To know that my followers enjoy my videos and find them beneficial to their health is a testament to my dedication for my patients.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Peoples Doc,” Dr. Josh Adams, is approaching an impressive milestone on TikTok – one million followers.
Dr. Josh Adams, aka The Peoples Doc, is a sports medicine chiropractic physician in St. Louis, Missouri. He is the CEO and majority partner at P.R.I.M.E. Health Centers, which has multiple locations around the St. Louis area. While Dr. Adams is a renowned chiropractor through the region, he is most famous for his innovative and integrated approach to healthcare, taking on some of the toughest medical cases other physicians refuse.
In his most recent news, however, Dr. Adams is approaching an exceptional milestone on the popular social media platform TikTok. Dr. Adams’ TikTok page is about to hit one million followers – a coveted achievement that only the most popular and respected accounts can attain.
What makes Dr. Adams’ TikTok page so popular are his exciting videos, which provide viewers with visual demonstrations of solutions to physical problems they may be encountering, including pain during sleep, unique adjustments, and instructions on how to get instant relief from back pain – just to name a few. Through his videos, viewers are fully engaged in his postings not only because of his innovative treatment strategies, but also for his entertaining approach.
“I’m actually quite humbled to be so close to achieving such a cool milestone,” says Dr. Adams. “To know that my followers enjoy my videos and find them beneficial to their health is a testament to my dedication for my patients. So many doctors will refuse to take on certain cases for a variety of reasons, but I don’t shy away from those. In fact, I take them on because I am confident my truly integrated approach to healthcare will help them get the relief they so desperately need.”
As a renowned chiropractor, Dr. Adams uses science behind his treatment, as opposed to simple philosophy. This has enabled him to bring together an incredible team of chiropractors, medical doctors, nurse practitioners, a nutritionist, personal trainers, physical therapists, and athletic trainers who work together for the good of the patient – not their own financial gain.
For more information about Dr. Adams, please visit www.drjoshadams.net or @drjoshadams.
About Dr. Adams
Dr. Adams was born in Western, KY, and was on his way to dental school when his father was involved in a terrible motor vehicle accident. With over a year dealing with a concussion, doctors didn’t seem to care about his condition until he saw a chiropractor as a last resort. Ultimately, this chance meeting changed his life and Dr. Adams knew, from that day forward, this was exactly what he wanted to do as well.
Dr. Adams received his master’s degree in Sports Rehabilitation and has served as a Chiropractic Consultant with the St. Louis Rams, Gateway PGA, Missouri Baptist University, University of Missouri, MLB R.B.I., and many other organizations and high profile celebrities.
