Homes For Heroes Foundation Call for Honour Plaque Nominations

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homes For Heroes Foundation (H4HF) honours our Canadian Armed Forces heroes at all of their tiny home villages and is doing so again with the new Edmonton village which will begin construction this spring. Each of the Homes For Heroes Foundation tiny homes are named after, and in honour of, one of our fallen Canadian military heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. An informative, commemorative “Honour Plaque” is installed outside of each home and serves as a permanent tribute to our fallen. “We believe this is an important tribute to those that paid the ultimate sacrifice and an opportunity to educate future generations of the sacrifices so many made in support of Canada. On a monthly basis the villages host students to give them insight to those that stood on guard for our country and the amazing work our Canadian Armed Forces do,” stated David Howard, President of the Homes For Heroes Foundation.



Homes For Heroes Foundations is inviting next of kin of our Canadian Armed Forces fallen who wish to have their loved ones commemorated at the Edmonton tiny home village to submit online at the Homes For Heroes Foundation website www.h4hf.ca. Once submitted, the H4HF team will contact the next of kin to develop the biography that will be presented on the plaques. Next of kin and their family members will be invited to the grand opening of the Edmonton village, and will receive a framed print of the plaque honoring their loved one.

The Edmonton ATCO Evandale Village will be the second tiny home village H4HF is opening following the successful opening of the ATCO Homes For Heroes village in Calgary on November 1st, 2019. With a third village being planned for Kingston Ontario, there are several opportunities to honour our fallen and Homes For Heroes encourages all who are interested to submit through the H4HF website today www.h4hf.ca. “Our goal is to end the issue of Veteran homelessness across Canada. At the same time, we believe it is important to recognize those that have stood on guard for this great country and educate future generations on the amazing work our Canadian Armed Forces members have done and continue to do around the world,” stated Howard.

Homes For Heroes Foundation is a registered charity developed in response to the growing number of military veterans returning to civilian life who are facing crisis and find themselves on the path to homelessness. Home For Heroes Foundation has great corporate support from groups like CP Rail, ATCO, PCL Construction, Canadian Legacy Project, and support from the municipal, provincial, and federal governments as they pursue their mission to end the issue of Veterans homelessness in Canada.



