Iran: Defiant youths react to regime crackdown, step up targeting of IRGC centers, torching Soleimani’s pictures
These actions were in response to the execution of three Baluch compatriots by the clerical regime’s judiciary on January 3, 2021, despite the heavy security atmosphere.”PARIS, FRANCE, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of Friday, January 15, 2021, defiant youths targeted three repressive IRGC Basij bases in Khorasan Province in cities of Mashhad, Bojnurd, and Neyshabur, (northeast Iran) by setting fire to their entrance signs.
The same day, the defiant youth in Tehran torched a large banner of Qassem Soleimani, the eliminated commander of the terrorist Quds Force.
These actions, carried out despite the heavy security atmosphere, were in response to the execution of three Baluch compatriots by the clerical regime’s judiciary on January 3, 2021. Two political prisoners, Hassan Dehvari and Elias Qalandarzehi, incarcerated for seven years, were hanged along with another prisoner.
On Tuesday morning, January 12, 2021, following the demolition of the home of an impoverished man in Pakdasht, defiant youths set fire to Khamenei's large banner in one of Tehran's districts. He had refused to pay bribes to the regime's municipal officials, who ruined his house at night and in the cold of winter.
The same day, defiant youths targeted a center for repression and plunder in Alborz Province, so-called the "Khomeini Relief Committee," and torched the billboard at its entrance. The shopkeeper had refused to pay ransom to the regime's municipality.
Simultaneously, defiant youths set fire to the entrance and a large banner of the mobilization center for the repressive Revolutionary Guards in Mashhad. The defiant youth also targeted a Revolutionary Guards Basij center in Tehran. A large banner of Qassem Soleimani was also torched. The defiant youth set fire to another Soleimani in the city of Robat Karim, south of Tehran.
