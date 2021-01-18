Iran: Defiant youths react to regime crackdown, step up targeting of IRGC centers, torching Soleimani’s pictures

These actions were in response to the execution of three Baluch compatriots by the clerical regime's judiciary on January 3, 2021, despite the heavy security atmosphere.
PARIS, FRANCE, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of Friday, January 15, 2021, defiant youths targeted three repressive IRGC Basij bases in Khorasan Province in cities of Mashhad, Bojnurd, and Neyshabur, (northeast Iran) by setting fire to their entrance signs.

The same day, the defiant youth in Tehran torched a large banner of Qassem Soleimani, the eliminated commander of the terrorist Quds Force.

These actions, carried out despite the heavy security atmosphere, were in response to the execution of three Baluch compatriots by the clerical regime’s judiciary on January 3, 2021. Two political prisoners, Hassan Dehvari and Elias Qalandarzehi, incarcerated for seven years, were hanged along with another prisoner.

On Tuesday morning, January 12, 2021, following the demolition of the home of an impoverished man in Pakdasht, defiant youths set fire to Khamenei's large banner in one of Tehran's districts. He had refused to pay bribes to the regime's municipal officials, who ruined his house at night and in the cold of winter.
The same day, defiant youths targeted a center for repression and plunder in Alborz Province, so-called the "Khomeini Relief Committee," and torched the billboard at its entrance. The shopkeeper had refused to pay ransom to the regime's municipality.

Simultaneously, defiant youths set fire to the entrance and a large banner of the mobilization center for the repressive Revolutionary Guards in Mashhad. The defiant youth also targeted a Revolutionary Guards Basij center in Tehran. A large banner of Qassem Soleimani was also torched. The defiant youth set fire to another Soleimani in the city of Robat Karim, south of Tehran.

Defiant youths react to regime suppression, step up targeting of IRGC centers in Iran - January 2021

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

